Mike Wense

Marilyn Catherine (Jun) LaMaster, 87, died at 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1934 in Alton the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Brown) Jun. Marilyn graduated from Marquette High School and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She was employed by Millers’ Mutual Insurance Association for forty years. She was a former member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority, Alton Community Service League and Professional Secretaries. Marilyn volunteered as Loaned Executive for United Way, Coordinator for Easter Seal’s-Auction/Ball for three years and was a board member for The Easter Seal Society, YWCA and The American Red Cross. Her biggest joy and happiness was her family. Surviving are two sisters, Marjorie McGraw of Alton, Charlotte Delaney of Herrin, IL, one brother, Richard Jun (Sharon) of Perrysburg, OH, one stepdaughter, Mary Jo Haven of Springfield, IL, one step daughter in law, Roseann Haven of Springfield, IL, one step great grandson, Graham Haven of Springfield, IL and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew and niece. She was preceded in death by her husband James O. LaMaster, one stepson in law, George Haven and step grandson, Patrick Haven. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Masses, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO 63110, Memory of care to Taylor Houchens. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
