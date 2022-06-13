ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Mike Wense

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Wense, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on July 4, 1934, in Alton, IL,...

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Marilyn LaMaster

Marilyn Catherine (Jun) LaMaster, 87, died at 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1934 in Alton the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Brown) Jun. Marilyn graduated from Marquette High School and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She was employed by Millers’ Mutual Insurance Association for forty years. She was a former member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority, Alton Community Service League and Professional Secretaries. Marilyn volunteered as Loaned Executive for United Way, Coordinator for Easter Seal’s-Auction/Ball for three years and was a board member for The Easter Seal Society, YWCA and The American Red Cross. Her biggest joy and happiness was her family. Surviving are two sisters, Marjorie McGraw of Alton, Charlotte Delaney of Herrin, IL, one brother, Richard Jun (Sharon) of Perrysburg, OH, one stepdaughter, Mary Jo Haven of Springfield, IL, one step daughter in law, Roseann Haven of Springfield, IL, one step great grandson, Graham Haven of Springfield, IL and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew and niece. She was preceded in death by her husband James O. LaMaster, one stepson in law, George Haven and step grandson, Patrick Haven. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Masses, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO 63110, Memory of care to Taylor Houchens. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dorothy Godar

Dorothy Ann Godar, 96, died at Jersey Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 14th at 4:15 a.m. Dorothy was born May 17, 1926, and was always happy to tell people she was the first baby born at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and shortly after baptized at St. Mary’s in Alton. She was the youngest of the four children of the late Tony and Josephine (Kallal) Hansen of Carrollton, Illinois.
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Mabel Wouk

Mabel Wouk, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 24, 1920, in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Stella (Golusinski) Twardowski. She married Robert Wouk on April 18, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Terry Kopsie

He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie. Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He is survived...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Janice Arnold

Janice Kay (Bowers) Arnold passed peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on June 14, 2022 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Janice was born on May 18th, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Charles and Doris (Dugan) Bowers, she has two siblings Kim Roberts of Bloomington, Illinois and Mark (Michelle) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Brian Fender

He was born on July 3, 1973, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Junior & Karen (Wells) Fender. Brian married Tracie Connour on August 30, 2003, in Medora. She survives. He was a self-employed tree logger and enjoyed hunting, riding, fishing and ginseng hunting. Brian is now resting in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Doris Elliott

Doris Helen Elliott, 91, of Medora, passed away at 9:17 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Fieldon, to the late Earl Sr. and Alice (Kaufman) Richey. Doris married Morris Elliott on March 4, 1951,...
MEDORA, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton hosts Juneteenth events on Saturday

Saturday is the observation of Juneteenth in Alton: a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago. In Alton, the inaugural Juneteenth “Freedom Ride” will take off from the city’s Henry Street parking lot and wind its way to James Killion Park at Salu tomorrow morning. A series of temporary road closures for that event have been approved.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rhonda Shaw

Rhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Betty (McKenzie) Peil. She married Harlen Shaw on April 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Searcy

Steven C. Searcy, 63, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:25 am at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on December 29, 1958, in Alton, IL, the son of Fred L. and Marlene (Ring) Searcy. Steven married Sharon “Cindy” Hagerman on June 12, 2019, in Alton. She survives.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Fundraiser created for Alton murder victim

A fundraiser to help assist with final expenses has been created by the family of an Alton murder victim. 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child were brutally murdered at her home in the Milton area last Thursday. A GoFundMe page has raised more than a third of that so far.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rockin' With Robert Concert Series

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle of the Upper Alton Association visits the Morning Show to talk about the 12th season of free Rockin' with Robert Concerts on June 21, July 19 and August 16.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton Mayor talks tourism

Tourism has been the economic driver in Grafton for decades, and the mayor says he’s hoping this summer will be a busy one. Flooding and the pandemic ate away at revenues in recent years, but with a second summer free of such challenges, the mood appears to be positive.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. Holliday tells The...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

RIVERBEND HEAD START SEEKS SNAP RECIPIENTS WITH YOUNG CHILDREN FOR AUTOMATIC ELIGIBILTY

MADISON COUNTY, IL., June 15, 2022 – Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness. “This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area,” said Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Local Family-Owned Hardware & Rental Store opening new store in Breese, Illinois.

Alton, IL, June 7, 2022 – St. Peters True Value Rental is planning to expand by adding a third location in Breese, Illinois opening early this fall in September. The new location will add a third component to their business, Farm & Ranch. The 16,000 square foot building located off Old US Hwy 50 on N 4th Street is currently being remodeled to include a full-service hardware, farm and ranch, along with equipment and party rental departments.
BREESE, IL

