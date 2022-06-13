ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to Taylor Jenkins’ contract extension

By Reice Shipley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies were considered an up-and-coming team with some potential heading into last season, but they turned into a true Western Conference contender under head coach Taylor Jenkins. Third-year point guard Ja Morant’s emergence into superstar status helped led the Grizzlies to an impressive 56-26 record, the second-best...

