Eugene, OR

Wolf Pack Update: Nicola Ader earns seventh All-American honor

By Jared Brosnan
nevadasportsnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Wolf Pack Update presented by Renown, Nevada women's track and...

nevadasportsnet.com

blackheartgoldpants.com

2022 opponent preview: Nevada Wolf Pack

It’s that time of year again: I crack open my trusty laptop which still has Yahoo! as the default search engine and begin the football previews. Up next are (is?) the Nevada Wolf Pack, which is a game that’d have a lot more juice if former Hawkeye Jay Norvell was still the head man.
IOWA CITY, IA
nevadasportsnet.com

Special Olympics Northern Nevada providing important services to the community

One of the most important organizations for people with disabilities is the Special Olympics. There are several chapters across the country including Northern Nevada. This week developmental director and Wooster alum Brianne Durfee joined Alex Margulies and Shannon Kelly on NSN Daily to highlight the impact the organization has made in the community.
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Reno High skipper Pete Savage sets record with 800 career wins

Reno High baseball head coach Pete Savage reached a new milestone this past season with the Huskies. Per the American Baseball Coaches Association, or ABCA, Savage eclipsed the 800 career win mark as Reno's head coach, per a Tweet on Friday. The win came against Bishop Manogue in the 2022 regional championship game, a 3-1 victory against the Miners last month at Peccole Park. Reno then defeated Bishop Manogue in the state tournament, to give Savage 801 wins with the Huskies. While Savage's win-loss total is not listed in the NIAA record book, his 801 wins would pass Ron McNutt, who is currently listed as the NIAA's record book leader with a 783-298 record during his 33 seasons between Carson (1976-2004) and Galena (2009-14). Bishop Manogue's head coach Charles Oppio, the longest tenured large-class baseball coach in Northern Nevada, eclipsed 700 career victories with the Miners in March.
RENO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Bishop Manogue names Marco Merlo as head boys soccer coach

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (BMCHS) is pleased to welcome acclaimed coach and pillar of the Reno soccer community, Marco Merlo, as the new. boys' head soccer coach. Merlo brings nearly 25 years of extensive coaching and player development experience to the BMCHS soccer program. "We are thrilled to have...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo set to return Thursday with fun, exciting events for all

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Billed ‘The Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West’, the Reno Rodeo begins June 16. The ten-day event is expected to bring the Northern Nevada community $58 million. The product is fun for everyone, according to this year’s president, Josh Iveson. “First-timers and the...
RENO, NV
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

WinCo Foods Opens New Nevada Location

The doors to the newest WinCo Foods grocery store opened today in Sparks, Nev. Located at 1616 Dakota Hills Dr., the store marks WinCo’s 137th employee-owned store. The store will offer the same low prices and quality products that the Boise, Idaho-based grocery chain is known. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
SPARKS, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Sizzling Summer Events in Carson City

It’s summertime, and Carson City is always bustling with an eclectic lineup of events. Discover what lies ahead and let the good times roll at one or more of the following events. Taste of Downtown – June 18, 2022. A Taste of Downtown is a marquee event for...
CARSON CITY, NV
activenorcal.com

Lake Tahoe To Receive 100,000 Lahontan Cutthroat Trout This Summer

Tahoe’s native fish are making a return this summer. The Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex in Gardnerville, Nev., began stocking 100,000 catchable, Lahontan cutthroat trout into Lake Tahoe June 1 and will continue stocking throughout the summer as conditions allow. The stocking is part of a multiagency and tribal...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

Reno, Nevada, joins cities using blockchain to improve record-keeping

Blockchains may be most commonly associated with cryptocurrency and other innovations often thought to be flashy or novel, but a growing number of municipalities are embracing projects that use the technology for more basic needs. Austin, Texas, piloted a blockchain platform that safely stored identifying documents of people experiencing homelessness,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Big crowd greets Pony Express Re-ride in Nevada's oldest town

A throng of cell-phone and camera wielding onlookers greeted the Pony Express Re-rider to Genoa around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. As the two riders galloped into town a cheer went up. Moments later the mochila was transferred from one horse to the next, and was on its way south down Foothill...
GENOA, NV
Record-Courier

Rice and Burgans lead Douglas primary

Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgan appears to have defeated challenger Heather MacDonnell 71.3 to 28.68 percent. "I am so honored and humbled to be able to continue to serve the residents of Douglas County in this capacity," Burgans said on Wednesday. "I want to thank the community for their support and my staff for their time and dedication to the election process. I am excited to continue to bring trust, transparency and teamwork to the office of Clerk-Treasurer and to Douglas County Elections."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Exploring Our Backyard: Taking a spin on the Tahoe East Shore Trail

As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Tahoe East Shore Trail. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Great Reno Balloon Races reveal some of this year’s special shapes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Great Reno Balloon Race announced many of the special balloon shapes that will be in this year’s event from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. The special shapes include Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger,...
RENO, NV
klcc.org

Former Lane Commissioner appears to have won write-in nomination for House seat

Former Lane County Commissioner Jerry Rust appears to have won the write-in nomination for a seat in the Oregon House. No one filed to run in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 9, which includes parts of Lane, Douglas and Coos Counties. That would typically have meant that Republican incumbent Boomer Wright would have a virtual lock on winning the general election in the fall.
LANE COUNTY, OR

