Wolf Pack Update: Nicola Ader earns seventh All-American honor

Reno High baseball head coach Pete Savage reached a new milestone this past season with the Huskies. Per the American Baseball Coaches Association, or ABCA, Savage eclipsed the 800 career win mark as Reno's head coach, per a Tweet on Friday. The win came against Bishop Manogue in the 2022 regional championship game, a 3-1 victory against the Miners last month at Peccole Park. Reno then defeated Bishop Manogue in the state tournament, to give Savage 801 wins with the Huskies. While Savage's win-loss total is not listed in the NIAA record book, his 801 wins would pass Ron McNutt, who is currently listed as the NIAA's record book leader with a 783-298 record during his 33 seasons between Carson (1976-2004) and Galena (2009-14). Bishop Manogue's head coach Charles Oppio, the longest tenured large-class baseball coach in Northern Nevada, eclipsed 700 career victories with the Miners in March.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO