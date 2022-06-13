ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Humble Design works to help those emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into homes

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Humble Design Company is working to...

www.kusi.com

kusi.com

New water testing system causes some San Diego beaches to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It could be a long summer for the beach communities in the South Bay because of a “new water testing system”. The Navy Seals were forced to alter their training, the Jr. Lifeguards moved to the Bayside, and Imperial Beach itself has been closed for 30 days straight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bike lanes bring mixed reactions to University Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -New bike lanes are being stripped along Park Boulevard in University Heights. Brining out a variety of options, withy some businesses owners saying this will be a major burden for them in the days ahead. On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in University...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KABC

A lesson to be learned? San Diego residents not letting city give the street over to bicyclists

(San Diego, CA) — More bike lanes are taking over San Diego streets and some residents and business owners are not happy about it. University Heights resident Susy Holts claims Mayor Todd Gloria is doing this despite months of pushback from residents in several communities. Crews from the City of San Diego were out early Tuesday morning, spray-painting curbs red as they add protected bike lanes to Park Boulevard. As a result, about 80 parking spaces will be eliminated. Some residents say they like the idea of being able to bike safely in the neighborhood. The Mayor’s Office says the bike lines were approved years ago after a review of public input.
SAN DIEGO, CA
heavenofanimals.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Decades-Old StarBread Filipino Bakery Opens First San Diego Location

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad Trash Service Changes July 1st

Starting July 1, Republic Services will provide your trash, recycling and organic waste services in the City of Carlsbad. Look on the lid of your new trash carts to know what goes in each bin. In the coming weeks, Republic Services will mail you a complete guide to your new...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

San Diego to give cash to seniors, others to help with rent

Up to $500 a month in rental relief could soon be available for San Diegans at risk of homelessness. The San Diego City Council voted Monday to include the Housing Stability Fund in the city’s $5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget. The pilot project has enough money to cover...
SAN DIEGO, CA

