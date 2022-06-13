Humble Design works to help those emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into homes

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
