Pro Football Focus ranks Jets receivers 18th, offensive line 13th in NFL

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Pro Football Focus is in the midst of revealing their rankings of every NFL team by position group, and the New York Jets are getting some positive pub from the first two.

Wide receiver rankings came out on Thursday, and the Jets were listed at No. 18 in the “could be a strength or weakness” category, although PFF’s write-up noted that 18 could be “too low a ranking if everything clicks.”

The blurb mentioned the ranking was based partly on projection thanks to the potential of Elijah Moore (73.8 PFF ranking as a rookie) and Top 10 pick Garrett Wilson, who “isn’t the biggest target, but his ability to create separation before the catch and additional yardage after the catch with his shiftiness in the open field should have an immediate impact on this offense.”

PFF also mentioned veteran No. 1 Corey Davis and tight end additions C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as adding some “veteran presence,” although no mention of the returning Braxton Berrios.

As for the offensive line rankings, which dropped Monday, the Jets are lucky No. 13, atop the “high-end potential” category based on a starting five of Mekhi Becton and George Fant at tackle, Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard, and Connor McGovern in the middle.

Per PFF’s blurb, “there’s so much talent along this front five, but it’s tough to bump the unit up into the next tier with so many unproven players.”

PFF also believes that the success of the line hinges on the tackle spots, depending on Mekhi Becton’s health and where the Jets have to deploy George Fant, who “had a career year at left tackle, recording a 75.1 pass-blocking grade and looking far better than he ever did on the right side.”

The Jets had Riley Reiff in for a visit last week, and currently have Chuma Edoga as the third tackle on the depth chart, likely to step in while Becton remains out.

The Jets did come in last among the 26 head coaches ranked by PFF (the outlet did not rank first-time head coaches or Josh McDaniels, whose previous head coaching experience is more than a decade ago), but the outlet did note about Robert Saleh that “injuries and a roster lacking in talent across the board mean that his impact estimate is likely lower than it should be.”

New York City, NY
