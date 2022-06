MIAMI BEACH – Next Friday marks the one-year mark of the Surfside building collapse. The investigation into what caused the collapse is making progress but is still underway. Since Champlain Towers South came crashing down, 10 unsafe buildings in South Florida have been forced to shut down.The Annell Apartment Complex on Miami Beach was added to that list Wednesday when a ceiling inside collapsed. Building inspectors are now sharing the red flags people need to look out for before renting or buying.When buildings are constructed, they're inspected. But after that, another inspection isn't required for another 40 years. Experts say...

