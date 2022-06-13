ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton to attend Pride Month celebration at the White House

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton will be attending the White House's annual Pride Month celebration on June 15.

Middleton is the third openly transgender person to serve as the mayor of a city in the United States and the first in California. She was sworn in as Palm Springs' mayor in December 2021.

The event is on the same day as Middleton's 70th birthday.

“I am deeply honored to be invited by President and Dr. Biden to attend this year’s Pride Month celebration” Middleton said. “On behalf of the city council and the citizens of Palm Springs, we thank the Biden administration for recognizing and celebrating Pride Month and the many incredible accomplishments of LGBTQIA+ citizens. This is a wonderful birthday present that I will never forget.”

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton to attend Pride Month celebration at the White House

