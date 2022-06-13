ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions LBs must improve. Belief is how LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard is doing it

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wH6g_0g9ReV8B00

It wasn't that long ago Kelvin Sheppard sat next to Jarrad Davis in the Detroit Lions practice facility, pouring over film while listening to Al Golden as the team's linebackers coach in 2018.

Fast forward four years and Davis is no longer expected to be the team's star of the future. He's a free agent from the New York Jets, who is making less in Year 6 than he did as a rookie.

Sheppard, whose final season of his eight-year career was spent with the Lions, is now Davis' position coach. Sheppard ended his playing days with seven games in 2018, making one start and recording five tackles.

LIONS MAILBAG:Dan Campbell, offensive line are biggest reasons to believe in 2022

The new dynamic was an adjustment at first, but as the two have settled into it, it's set a tone for the rest of the room.

"To see him humble himself where he's not walking in as a first-round quote unquote starting linebacker, he's walking in as a free-agent guy who took a one-year flyer type contract and has to earn everything he's getting," Sheppard, 34, said. "The younger guys in the room, I lay it all out there for them. They know I played with JD and how I feel about him, but he's not excused of the standard of the room.

"When they see the way I treat him, they see the way I coach him, when they see the way he conducts himself, they have no choice."

A LOT TO LIKE:Aidan Hutchinson's work ethic turning as many heads as his talent

Sheppard, entering his second season on the Lions' staff, said it's his responsibility to not let his relationship with guys he played with get in the way. He also must make sure he's putting the best unit on the field and holding everyone accountable.

"It's kind of the same dynamic I had in my room last year with Romeo (Okwara)," he said of when he coached outside linebackers. "Like me being closest to Romeo, a teammate of his for three years (with Giants and Lions), a true friend to him outside of like coach-player relationship; if I'm able to really curse him out every day and coach him hard, the other guys are like 'oh man, if he does it to him, I have no choice but to fall in line.'"

There has been an increased sense of competition on the roster this offseason, and that is most evident among the linebackers. There are no clear-cut stars at linebacker, but the race for playing time, as head coach Dan Campbell framed it, will be "a bloodbath."

"The guys in my room are No. 1 trying to make the team when they come to training camp and No. 2 carve out a role," Sheppard said. "And the best way to do that is to be a versatile player."

Sheppard singled out Alex Anzalone as clearly the one who has the most "time on task" in the room and says he will be among the first-stringers to open camp. Still that guarantees him nothing — even if he was likely the best player over the middle last year and he has showed continued growth this spring.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Judging by minicamp, Lions are in for a long, rough training camp

"That doesn't designate him a starter," Sheppard said. "The things we did last year are not acceptable for the standard that's been set this year, so don't tell me about what a guy did last year. I don't want to hear it."

Derrick Barnes, a fourth-round pick in 2021 who is one of the most capable guys athletically on the team, struggled as a rookie. He ranked in the bottom eight linebackers in grades published by Pro Football Focus, in a season where he played fewer than 40% of the defensive snaps and had 67 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Sheppard, who talked highly of Barnes during rookie training camp, says he always liked his raw talent and this year moving him off ball should let him use his athletic ability in space to make plays.

"I'm even more excited about (Barnes) right now," Sheppard said. "He's done everything and more that I've asked. A lot of people around the building say they see a new guy, but I see a guy I always thought was there.

"It starts with a coach believing in a player to unlock the most out of him ... that guy man, the sky is the limit."

That's the final key to Sheppard creating a cohesive room that can work and play above what is expected of the unit — belief.

[ Lions defensive tackle John Penisini announces surprise NFL retirement ]

Barnes, Anzalone and Davis all ranked near the bottom of the league over the middle according to Pro Football Focus.

Malcolm Rodriguez has "green dot" (which means three-down linebacker) capabilities, said Sheppard, as one of the quicker learners on the team, but he is still a rookie sixth-round draft pick.

James Houston, who led the FCS in sacks a season ago, has bounced inside and outside as Sheppard and the staff try to figure out what best suits the rookie, for whom the game is still moving a bit quickly.

The competition will work itself out as training camp in late July turns to preseason in mid-August.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on witter at @realtonygarcia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB has significant lead in Steelers’ competition?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding an open competition for their starting quarterback job this offseason, but it sounds like one player may already have a big leg up. Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers as a free agent back in March. They chose the former second overall pick over other veterans like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston. Pittsburgh then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, which muddled their QB situation a bit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Sheppard
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit Lions Lbs#The New York Jets#Sec
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions signed former Michigan Wolverine standout wide receiver Devin Funchess. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are going to be moving Funchess over to tight end. That move seems to make a lot of sense, considering his size and skill set. Lions announced they have signed former University […] The post Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy