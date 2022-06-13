ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA leads to charges for truck driver in woman’s 1993 slaying, California officials say

By Helena Wegner
 3 days ago

A retired truck driver has been charged in a woman’s death 29 years after her body was found near a California freeway, prosecutors said.

Douglas Thomas, 67, was charged in the killing of Sherri Herrera on June 10, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Herrera’s body was found on March 30, 1993, in Desert Center on the Interstate 10 on-ramp, the release says. She was a 30-year-old mother of four from Tulare.

Her body was found a few days after she was last seen, officials said.

Before a DNA match connected him to her death, investigators matched Thomas’ DNA to a different killing that happened in 1992 in Titus County, Texas, officials said in the release. He was arrested in Texas in late May.

When the DNA testing connected Thomas to Herrera’s death, investigators from the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team interviewed the man in Texas before he was charged, according to officials.

Officials said Thomas will be prosecuted in Texas for the 1992 case. Prosecutors then will request that he is extradited to California.

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

