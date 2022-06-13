Dorothy Ashmore Miller, age 90, left this earth on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. “Dottie,” was born on May 24, 1932 to Henry Warren Ashmore and his wife Lillian Yetman Ashmore, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Lillian Ashmore and her brother Herbert Ashmore, and is survived by her sister Nadine McGreevy, Manasquan, New Jersey. Dottie graduated Manasquan High School in 1950, married John Milton Cook Jr., and is survived by their four children, Linda Elhoushi, Brick, New Jersey, Carole Winsor, Dallas, Texas, John Milton Cook III, Wilmington, North Carolina., Mary Wilson, Wilmington, North Carolina. Dottie was also preceded in death by her husband Captain William Miller, Wall Township police officer. Dottie worked at the Manasquan Acme and for Kingsborne auto parts in Wall, before moving to Boca Raton Florida, and later to Wilmington, North Carolina where she lived out the remainder of her life. Dottie loved spending time with her family and was extremely proud of her 11 grandchildren, and her 10 great grandchildren. Dottie will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, 707 Schoolhouse Rd., Brielle, NJ. on Wednesday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m.