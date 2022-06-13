John A. Kirk, age 95, of Manasquan, passed away on June 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. John grew up in North Arlington and Kearny, and graduated from Kearny High School in 1944. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the Navy and proudly served from 1944 to 1946 in the 81st Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). He was stationed in the South Pacific during WWII and fought in the invasion of Okinawa. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, John attended Lehigh University where he was an officer in Alpha Kappa Psi and graduated with a degree in business.

John was recruited by 3M Company where he worked until 1955. He then joined his father-in-law, Michael Parcaro, as Vice President of Northeast Development Corporation in Farmingdale, New Jersey. Together they went on to form International Development Corporation in Neptune/Tinton Falls, NJ. John became President of that company after Mr. Parcaro’s death in 1969, and continued in that role until retiring in 2008.

John was a loving husband, father, grandpa/Pop Pop and great-grandpa/Big Papa who was devoted to his family. The grandchildren loved his magic tricks! He was an avid gardener and loved to travel. John and his wife, Mona, enjoyed many trips through the years, especially to Bermuda and Venice, Italy. A particularly moving trip was to Normandy Beach in France.

Son of the late David C. Kirk and Florence Kilgour Kirk, John is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Mona (Parcaro) Kirk, his daughters Judy Micioni (Louis), Karen Bruton (Randy); grandchildren Maria Micioni, Liza Micioni Lee (Todd), Michael Micioni (Christina) and Casey Bruton (Jeanie); and great-grandchildren Alex Lee, Mark Lee, Cooper Megown, Carter Micioni, and Michael Bruton. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, David and Frances Kirk, nieces Winnie Ziter, Linda Kirk, and nephew Andy Kirk. John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kayla Bruton.

All arrangements were under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.