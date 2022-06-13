ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fisher-Saban Feud Result of 'Two West Virginia Hillbillies'

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

Fisher and Saban are from towns that are just 22 miles apart in West Virginia

The Jimbo Fisher - Nick Saban feud is both public and well documented. It began when Saban accused the Aggies of buying “every player” in its No. 1 ranked 2022 signing class, which some are calling the greatest recruiting class of all time. Fisher fired back the next day, calling Saban “despicable” and questioning his recruiting record .

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward knows both men well, as he was LSU's director of external affairs in the chancellor's office from 2000 to 2004 when Saban and Fisher were both with the school. Then, as A&M's athletic director in 2017, he lured Fisher away from Florida State to coach the Aggies .

“You know, it’s just unfortunate because I like ‘em both,” Woodward said a few weeks ago at the SEC Spring Meetings. “And they shouldn’t have done it, and I think they know it. And they regret it.

“That’s what you get when you get two West Virginia hillbillies, you know,” Woodward joked. “They can’t help themselves.”

Saban grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia while just a few years later, Fisher was growing up in Clarksburg. And while the men are 14 years apart in age, the two towns are just 22 miles from each other.

Woodward indicated that he did not have to have any discussions with either man regarding the incident. Saban has since noted at least three times publicly that he should not have singled out the Aggies.

Woodward says Fisher thinks he went too far with his reaction too .

“I think he knew he did,” Woodward said. “I mean I didn’t have to tell him. I think he was contrite about it.”

Woodward said both men were wrong in the way the entire thing was handled.

“Look, you just don’t do those things,” he said. “In this day and age, it’s just not, in my opinion, what you do.”

