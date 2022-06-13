ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Donations pour in after fire forces popular Zeezenia International Market to close

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

When Fawzy Ebrahim, owner of Zeezenia International Market , arrived at his business on Southwest 13th Street the morning of June 5, he immediately knew something was wrong.

As he approached the front door, Ebrahim said he could see that the inside was full of black smoke. He quickly called 911.

Firefighters with Gainesville Fire Rescue removed the smoke from the building and found that a fire had started in the back storage room. Ebrahim said he thinks something may have ignited the oil containers.

"It's still under investigation," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GwnH_0g9Re06900

Zeezenia International Market, located at 2325 SW 13th St. in Gainesville, opened its doors on Feb. 12, 2016 . It offers a variety of Middle Eastern, Persian and Turkish groceries, as well as foods and certified halal meats.

Five months after opening, Zeezenia Kitchen debuted inside the market with popular offerings such as hummus and pita bread, falafel, lamb, lentil soup and baklava.

Ebrahim knew his customers would be saddened and took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

"Early this morning, a fire caught in our store," the post read. "Nothing on the inside was able to be salvaged due to the smoke damage. Because of this, we announce with great sadness the closing of Zeezenia Market until further notice. Thank you for supporting our business for the last 7 years. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0fw9_0g9Re06900

Facebook reactions expressing sadness and support quickly poured in.

"I'm so so so sorry for your store loss, a true calamity and a loss for the entire Gainesville community," wrote Julieta Brambila.

Comments and messages soon turned into action.

A fundraiser was created on LaunchGood, a crowdfunding platform focused on the Muslim community, with the goal of raising $50,000 to help the family recover from the fire.

"Walking into Zeezenia was like walking into your home. As soon as you entered you would be greeted by family and treated like family," the fundraiser reads.

As of Monday afternoon, 196 donors had raised almost $25,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfXbz_0g9Re06900

"We've been here for seven years and we are a family-owned business," Ebrahim said. "Everyone who steps inside the store we show some kind of welcoming and generosity and talking."Fakhoury also said it's important to have Arab and Muslim business owners in the community.

Ebrahim was at the business Monday while a crew from ServPro worked to clean the inside of the building.

"It might be a while before we finish cleaning up and remodeling," said Ebrahim, while noting he definitely plans to reopen the market.

Laila Fakhoury, How Bazar co-owner and founder, grew up in Ocala and moved to Gainesville about five years ago. She said that before Zeezenia opened, her family had to travel to Tampa to find the closest Arabic market.

She said depending on how long it takes Zeezenia to reopen, she may have to once again make that four-hour roundtrip to Tampa.

"It's important to me to have Arabic food and traditional food because it's so comforting and then also I make it for my family and my friends to expose them to the culture," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun

