New Home, TX

Nazareth, New Home players land on state baseball all-tournament team

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Four members of the Nazareth baseball team and one from New Home were selected to their respective all-tournament teams, the UIL announced Sunday.

The Swifts finished the year with a 21-2 record after falling to D'Hanis 4-0 in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday morning. The Leopards concluded their season with a 33-4 record, suffering a 4-3 loss to Valley Mills — which went on to win the title on Thursday — in the Class 2A semifinals.

Nazareth players selected to the 1A all-tournament team were senior Trent Gerber (utility), juniors Sterl Welps (first base) and Carson Heiman (shortstop) and sophomore Jack Welps (outfield).

Gerber pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout in the Swifts' 1-0 semifinal victory over Kennard. His 10 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single game and in a tournament in 1A state history. Heiman scored the lone run in the semifinal game and went 2-for-3 at the plate in the championship game.

Sophomore Ashton Lucio was the lone selection for New Home, making the 2A all-tournament squad as a utility player. Lucio pitched five innings against Valley Mills in the loss and was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double for the Leopards.

