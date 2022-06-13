ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

4 Fashion People Made These Under-$45 Pieces Look Triple the Price

By Anneliese Dominguez
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's only the beginning of June, and my summer spending habits are already starting to hurt my wallet. Between splurging on trips and buying clothes for said trips, let's just say I need to reel it in. To help me find pieces that will keep me looking stylish but won't cost...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Like to Buy My Clothes on Sale If I Can—the Best Items Are at These Stores

I am such a sale shopper. You too? Wonderful. When I’m shopping, in addition to scoping the new arrivals, I’ll often cruise through the sale sections of my favorite stores first to see if I can find any treasures. On that note, I thought I’d round up a few of the current stores I turn to first for sale shopping. The said retailers often have some of the best items on offer.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Have 2 Words for You This Summer: Zara Shoes

Listen, it goes without saying that Zara can be your shopping destination for all things in any season. Whether it's casual wear, formal frocks, swimsuits, dresses, jackets, or handbags, the brand has got you covered no matter what you're looking for. But every once in a while, a quick peruse through the site will show that one or more categories are thriving well beyond the rest—exceeding the usual greatness and achieving excellence. Right now, that's undoubtedly its shoes.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Dakota Johnson Wore the Gucci Princess Shoes That Are Always Selling Out

If you follow Dakota Johnson's style, you've probably noticed that almost every pair of shoes she wears is Gucci. As one of the brand's muses, it makes sense. And as one of Hollywood's most stylish actresses (on-duty and off), she's likely happy to do so. From sneakers to ankle boots to loafers to heels, she's lucky enough to have her pick of any Gucci shoes she wants (lucky is an understatement), but for an outing in New York earlier this week, she chose an It pair that I basically drool over.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Zara's New Dresses Are Shockingly Pretty—29 You'll Regret Not Seeing Immediately

I check Zara's app as much as I check Instagram, which is dangerously often. One part work duty and one part passion project, my obsession with seeing each and every new thing that's added to the app has a lot of benefits—one of which is spotting all of the best arrivals before they sell out. As someone who knows all too well how swiftly items disappear off Zara's shelves, I can tell you with certainty that the dresses I just discovered will not make it past next week.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion Influencer#Wrap Dress#Fashion Blogger#Clothing Shop#Scoop
whowhatwear

Everyone in Fashion Agrees—This Quirky Handbag Trend Is Dominating RN

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

These Summer Accessories Have Hit Their Expiration Dates

People often forget that summer is a hard season to dress for. In the sweltering heat, there are no opportunities for layering, so it can be hard for your look to not feel basic. That's when fashion people call on their greatest asset, a stunning collection of accessories that instantly elevate any look.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Beauty Editor—30 Staples I'd Put In Your Cart If We Went Shopping Together

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. I can, quite literally, shop until I drop when it comes to beauty products. And, if you give me a shot of espresso or two, I can pick right back up again. Sure, I might spend most of my waking work hours ingesting everything and anything related to the topic, but get me in a Sephora store or steer me to online retailers like Dermstore or Violet Grey, and I can do some serious damage for hours on end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
whowhatwear

I'm a Creative Director, and I'll Be Wearing These 6 Outfits All Season

I made a promise to myself that this summer, I will be my most stylish self. I am going to step it up a notch when it comes to my personal style and really try and figure out what outfits work best for me, what makes me feel the most confident, and what I feel like is the best representation of my personality and personal style. I would like to think of myself as someone who’s always been stylish and fashion-savvy, but there are definitely outfits I’ve worn where I look back and absolutely cringe. There will be none of that in my most stylish summer yet, and to make sure I stay away from outfits that make me ask myself “What were you thinking?”, I enlisted the help of someone whose outfits never miss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

My 62-Year-Old Mom Loves Madewell—I Like These Items From Her Shopping List

I love chatting about shopping with my mom. In fact, we’ll often send links back and forth of items we’re both loving. One of her favorite stores happens to be Madewell, and she recently sent me her shopping list of summer items she’s particularly into. Oh, and fun fact, my mom happens to be 62 years old. While age clearly has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn’t wear, I’m always interested in her picks given her more experienced point of view. On that note, I was very into everything on her Madewell list. Each item fit within her “classic with a twist” vibe.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Meet the Jewelry Connoisseur Behind Dorsey: Meg Strachan

If you frequent Who What Wear for the latest jewelry trends, chances are you’ve come across the game-changing brand Dorsey. Founded by Meg Strachan in 2019, Dorsey sells vintage-inspired classics featuring lab-grown diamonds and premium craftsmanship. Since launching it, Strachan has grown Dorsey into a seven-figure business, garnering quite the fan base, including Taylor Swift, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Emily Rajatkowski, and more, by releasing stunning signature styles—including the Kate Necklace, which has sold out over 50 times. Impressively, Strachan managed to grow the brand without any initial venture capital, and at the end of 2021, NahCo3 joined as the leading investor.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

It's Time to Brighten Your Wardrobe, Starting With These On-Trend Colors

If you haven't noticed, color has been popping off in the fashion world lately. A few scrolls on any of my social media apps will reveal just about every shade of the rainbow. People are showing up in bold fabrics on the red carpet, beauty looks are showcasing vibrant hues that make me want to revamp my entire makeup cabinet, and the best street style looks are championing pieces like periwinkle blazers, fuchsia handbags, and lime sneakers on the regular. It's clear that dopamine dressing is in full swing, and it's not slowing down this summer. And while it's acceptable to wear any shade your heart desires, a few are currently higher on my radar than others. Green, pink, and blue have been on my mind, and with its custom colors, Lilly Pulitzer is a treasure trove. Keep scrolling to see the pieces you should be scooping up from the iconic designer this season. (Yep, it's time to move your neutrals to the side.)
APPAREL
whowhatwear

15 Pretty Designer Heels and the Affordable Alternates You'll Wear Just as Much

I'm someone who looks at and thinks about designer shoes a lot. There are approximately five to 10 pairs (at least) on my wish list at any given time. While I do splurge sometimes, I obviously can't have every pair that my heart desires, by any means. But luckily, I take solace in the fact that there are tons of affordable alternatives to my dream designer shoes out there.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Gen Zer and My Boss Is a Millennial—We Agree on These 6 Summer Trends

Despite the fact that me and our Editor in Chief Kat Collings fall into different generations, I am constantly taking notes from her relaxed yet chic style. Gen Z and Millennials are often poised as opposing contenders in fashion, but I have to disagree with that notion, as there are a lot of trends we have an equal interest in. Since I'm always looking to Collings for outfit inspiration anyways, I decided to chat her up and see what 2022 summer trends we both are excited for. There were a few that didn't make the cut (low-rise pants and fashion, to name a few), but we were able to agree on six that we're incorporating into our wardrobes this season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Have Simple Style—Here Are 7 Easy Summer Outfits I Swear By

Summer definitely feels like the most opportune season to explore fun new trends and wear more colorful pieces than usual, but sometimes, I just feel like being me. Who am I exactly? Someone who likes to dress (and invest) in classic looks comprised of no-fuss, simple essentials. Sure, I love a statement item every now and then, and I'm always willing to bend for a truly amazing trend or piece. But for the most part, I like to keep it "chill," and that's where the looks below come in.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

There Are 540 White Tank Tops on Nordstrom, But I Chose These 3

It's 82°, and I've finally started dressing for the warmer weather this week. One thing I've realized is that I'm in desperate need of some new white tank tops. Unfortunately, many of my go-tos have seen better days—they are either stained or have shrunk thanks to way too many tumble dries or have lost their shape or are way too see-through for my liking.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Just Binged Stranger Things—Suddenly I Want to Wear These '80s Trends Again

Even in its fourth season, Stranger Things has as much of a pull on the media as it did when it first came out and took the entertainment world by storm. Right now, my social media feed continues to be filled with either songs from the show (Kate Bush is top tier) or outfit videos inspired by the '80s ensembles seen on the show. We've been talking about '90s and early-2000s fashion quite a bit on Who What Wear, but watching Stranger Things made me realize the '80s deserve more attention.
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

Every Item From the Adidas x Gucci Collab I'm Way Too Excited About

Look, I've been saying this for months now, but the adidas x Gucci collab just confirmed it: Sporty-chic is the moment. Ever since this iconic collab was first teased, my group chat has been popping off about all the items we dreamed that the two brands would create together. Reinvented Gazelles, fresh prints on Gucci crossbodies, and elevated adidas track pants were all at the top of my wish list—and my wishes came true. The sport-inspired pieces in this collab perfectly represent the heritage of both parties involved. Thoughtfully designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, this collaboration is chock-full of elevated sportswear, knit apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, swimwear, and an umbrella I'm deeming the world's most beautiful piece of raingear. It's almost too good to narrow down, but these are the 16 items I'm currently hyped about, so keep scrolling for the apparel and accessories that will redefine street style this summer and beyond.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy