Los Angeles, CA

Magic Johnson's Bold Prediction About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Draymond Green on Sunday night. On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

On Sunday night, Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Draymond Green that has gone viral.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend had a prediction for what the Golden State Warriors All-Star will do in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Johnson's tweet : "I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow!"

The tweet from the NBA legend was bold, because Green has really struggled on the offensive side of the ball in the series.

In each of the last two games he has only been able to score just two points both times.

However, in Game 4 he did have nine rebounds and eight assists to go with four steals.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so whoever wins at the Chase Center on Monday night will be just one win away from the NBA Championship.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far.

Comments / 2

OG 4 REAL
3d ago

To this day, Draymond is the only player in the history of the NBA to score a triple double without scoring double digits in points!

Reply
5
 

