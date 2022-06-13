ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Downtown road closures Wednesday for Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2022 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will take place in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30-9 a.m. The following morning road closures will be in place on June 15 for the event:

Midnight-noon

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues (Nevada Avenue will remain open)

Tejon Street between Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue

4:30-10 a.m.

Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Wahsatch Avenues (Nevada and Wahsatch Avenues will remain open)

Pikes Peak Avenue between Wahsatch Avenue and North Corona Street

The annual event is open to the public. Handicap parking will be available on Cascade Avenue in front of Phantom Canyon. Street parking meters begin at 7 a.m., and public parking garage rates and times can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/parking. For additional event information, visit CSWesternStreetBreakfast.com.

Subscribe to City News

Get a weekly update of news, events and upcoming public meetings from the City of Colorado Springs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Colorado City, CO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parking Meters#Wahsatch Avenues#City News Get
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

234
Followers
636
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy