Downtown road closures Wednesday for Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2022 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will take place in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30-9 a.m. The following morning road closures will be in place on June 15 for the event:

Midnight-noon

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues (Nevada Avenue will remain open)

Tejon Street between Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue

4:30-10 a.m.

Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Wahsatch Avenues (Nevada and Wahsatch Avenues will remain open)

Pikes Peak Avenue between Wahsatch Avenue and North Corona Street

The annual event is open to the public. Handicap parking will be available on Cascade Avenue in front of Phantom Canyon. Street parking meters begin at 7 a.m., and public parking garage rates and times can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/parking. For additional event information, visit CSWesternStreetBreakfast.com.

