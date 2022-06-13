Voters head to the polls in four states that are making it easier to cast ballots

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, whose televised hearings began last Thursday, is spectacle replacing politics. There is nothing substantially new in the accusations. The committee lacks prosecutorial power. No charges have been filed by Attorney General Merrick Garland against former President Donald Trump and none are expected. The choreographed hearings, like the two impeachment trials of Trump, will have no effect on Trump voters, other than to make them feel persecuted, especially with more than 860 people already charged (including 306 guilty pleas) for their role in storming the Capitol. The committee echoes back to Trump opponents what they already believe. It is designed to present inaction as action and substitute role-playing for politics. It perpetuates, as Guy Debord writes, our "empire of modern passivity."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO