Wilkesboro, NC

Wilkes Heritage Museum to host candlelight ghost tours on June 18

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host Candlelight Ghost Tours in Historic Downtown Wilkesboro on Saturday, June 18. Ghost tours are 90-minute walking tours that begin at 7:30 p.m. The tours are led by costumed guides and cost $15 per person. Reservations for Ghost Tours are required and have a limit of 15 people total per tour.

Highlights of the tour include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin, and Tory Oak Site. Learn all about the hauntings and history of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. Additional dates for the 2022 Candlelight Ghost Tour season include July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29.

The check-in for ghost tours will be on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Parking is available along Main Street, North Bridge Street, and in the public parking lot behind Stroud Miller Insurance off of South Bridge Street.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. Candlelight Ghost Tours is a fundraising event for the Wilkes Heritage Museum. All proceeds go toward the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m — 4 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit the website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

