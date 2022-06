The Churchill County School district will be administering the Summer Food Service Program for the first time. According to the school district, the program, which is part of a Federal Food program grant, is operated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and has been in place for many years. During the past two years, the federal government had a waiver in place that allowed people to pick up foods due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is no longer in place.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO