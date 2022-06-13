Cardiac Crimson kids rally again for section crown

The beauty of a double-elimination tournament is also the challenge: potentially facing a team two times in a short period of time. Thanks to a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning win over Mounds View June 3, top-seeded Maple Grove baseball had the benefit of avoiding the loser’s bracket in the Section 5AAAA draw and catapulted to the section final.

On the other, the Mustangs had to work their way up to face the Crimson again, but did so with ease as they beat Champlin Park 15-5 in their previous elimination game.

But whatever both teams’ paths, they met up again under the lights of Osseo Memorial Field June 8 for the section championship. Mounds View, needing to win two games to advance to state due to the double-elimination format, faced what teams struggle with in similar bracket predicaments: to what extent do you try and win the first game, yet how much do you save for a potential game two?

It didn’t take long for the Mustangs to tell the audience they were all in on game one. With four first-inning runs, Mounds View came out and punched the Crimson in the mouth. But like Maple Grove has done all year, they fought back and thanks to two costly errors in the seventh, walked off again on the Mustangs, this time a 7-6 win to advance to state.

A raucous visiting dugout clapped and cheered non-stop for the first two innings, as the Mustangs scored five early runs and led 5-0. To stymie the momentum, senior Chayton Fischer delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the second to get Maple Grove on the scoreboard, making it 5-1.

“I had to stay within myself and trust myself,” Fischer said. “[Mounds View starter] Blake [Guerin] throws fast, but through the years, I’ve learned that I’m a good hitter.”

Crimson starter Ethan Zimmerman, who went only two and one-third innings, had a tough time dealing with the Mustang hitters. Zimmerman allowed seven hits with two walks before giving way to Michael Ross out of the bullpen.

With Ross, Mounds View had a new challenge. Dealing with slower, craftier pitching that messed up their timing. Ross and the Crimson defense, knowing they needed to hold down the fort in order to come back, did so marvelously. Ross threw four and two-thirds innings, where he allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

“Zim struggled early but Michael came in and basically attacked them and threw strikes,” Peterson said.

With his offspeed pitches, Ross fooled many of the Mustang hitters who were rolling in the early innings. “When my number was called, I was ready to come in and throw strikes and trust my defense,” Ross said. “I felt especially good with my change up. I knew they were a good fastball hitting team so I was trying to mix it up with some offspeed stuff.”

Peterson affectionately calls Ross a “junker,” with the number of changeups and curveballs he throws. A perfect formula to quiet a dynamic offense like Mounds View. “They are a very good fastball hitting team, but they struggled with offspeed stuff,” Peterson said.

By the bottom of the fourth, Maple Grove had another juicy scoring threat and took advantage with RBI hits from Fischer, senior Zane Vitense, and a sacrifice fly from senior Brian O’Dwyer. Suddenly, Mounds View’s lead was just 5-4, with all the momentum for the Crimson.

“When we were down 5-0, our guys didn’t get down at all,” head coach Jeff Peterson said. “When you have the bats we have in this lineup, if you win every inning, all of the sudden you feel the momentum shifting. And the guys were getting more and more confident.”

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Mason South timed a fastball from Mounds View starter Blake Guerin and launched it over the fence in left-center field, tying the game 5-5. As South rounded third base, he let out a scream, more like a war cry, and stormed back to the dugout mobbed by his teammates.

“I was so pumped. My heart was just pounding. I honestly had no clue what was going on,” South said of his trip around the bases. “I was just running as fast as I could.”

With the score still 5-5 into the seventh, Mounds View responded just like they did in the semifinal. A two-out RBI double scored the go-ahead run and just like that, the Mustangs felt the momentum swing their direction. Inversely, the pressure swung back to Maple Grove, who needed one run to tie and two to win. After junior Jacob Kilzer legged out a double to start the threat, with two outs and Kilzer on third, junior Hunter Gerber, the walk-off hero in the semifinal, hit a high ground ball chopper to the shortstop.

The defender couldn’t control the ball and Gerber reached first base safely, scoring Kilzer to tie the game. Then with two on and two out, South again stepped to the plate. Again, he hit what looked to be a harmless ground ball to the shortstop.

But instead of taking an out at first base, he threw a hard line drive to try and get the force out at second, which went past the second baseman. “The baseball gods had us today,” South said of the two seventh-inning unearned runs.

Like he did in the semifinal, Peterson nearly beat his runner home down the third base line. “I don’t think [pinch-runner Kellen] Riskedahl knew the ball went into the outfield. I was like, ‘you gotta run!’ I almost beat him home.” But Riskedahl did score, capping a 7-6 victory and the ninth section championship in program history, the first since 2017.

The Crimson dugout burst with joy and smiles as teammates rushed to mob South once again. A packed student contingent rushed the field as well, celebrating another section championship in the 2021-22 Maple Grove school year.

After the game ended, retired longtime Crimson head coach Darby Carlson, who won eight section championships with the team in 25 seasons, approached his successor Peterson, gave him a bear hug, and told him, “You make this look easy!” “It’s not easy, I’ll tell you that,” Peterson replied.

Because of several one-run games in the regular season, this team has proven they are battle-tested, and their grit has shown through in the postseason. “We’re a scrappy bunch of guys,” South said. “We’re going to put the ball in play, play good team defense, and chip away at leads other teams may have.” F

rom these last two games versus Mounds View, the Crimson got a taste of what the state tournament might be. Close games against top opponents, with everything on the line. “The games we’ve had against Mounds View are only going to prepare us,” Peterson said.

Ask anyone around the team, and you will hear a common thought about the team’s success: multi-sport athletes. Many of the baseball players were a part of either the football or hockey teams this year which reached their respective state title games.

We have so many competitive guys who are athletic and play different sports,” Fischer said. “We have a lot of winners on this team,” Ross said. “When we get down, we know we’re a great team and never put our heads down.”

Both the hockey and football teams reached the pinnacle, only to fall just shy of their ultimate goal. These cardiac Crimson kids hope they can finish the job. “We’re rolling right now,” South said. “But at state, we have unfinished business. As a whole school, I feel like we’re coming together and everyone is rallying around this team.”

“Our goal is to win the state championship,” Ross said. “We’re just going to ride this wave and keep it going.”

Coming up

Fourth-seed Maple Grove begins play in the Class AAAA baseball state tournament June 14 with a quarterfinal game against fifth-seed St. Louis Park. The game starts at 1 p.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul.