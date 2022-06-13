ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Alo having choice of softball leagues shows sport's growth

By CLIFF BRUNT
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRQ9f_0g9RZgzf00
WCWS Oklahoma Texas Softball Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo holds the trophy after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Jocelyn Alo has options, the kind that have eluded women’s softball players in the past.

Oklahoma’s record-setting slugger has been drafted by Athletes Unlimited, which is headed into its third season, as well as the new Women’s Professional Fastpitch League, led by former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain. The leagues will overlap this summer, forcing Alo to choose.

The all-time NCAA Division I home-run leader with 122 and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Women's College World Series, Alo likes the fact that there is a choice at all. She said she’s encouraged by the work that both leagues have put in and sees it as a promising aspect of the sport’s overall growth.

“One, I’m excited to join one of the two. Second, I’m excited to see how good it’s going to get from here because of the college game and how much people want to watch it and stuff like that,” said Alo, who is also a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and has drawn attention from tennis legend Billie Jean King and football star Tom Brady. “I’m excited for players who want to continue to play that they’ll have the opportunity and even little girls in the stands will now say, like, ‘Oh, now I can become a professional softball player.’

"I think it’s going in a really good direction.”

That direction seems to be up. On-site attendance at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City set numerous records, including the 12,533 people who came to the June 4 session and the average of 12,250 spectators per session.

The championship series averaged 1.6 million viewers on ESPN — down slightly from the record-setting 1.84 million in 2021. Plus, for the first time, two World Series games were shown on ABC in addition to the usual ESPN coverage.

“I never thought in a million years I would be seeing what is going on right now. It’s been fabulous,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “It is great for our game.”

For years, the game built to a crescendo at the World Series, only to see the sport fall out of the spotlight and leave fans wanting more.

Athletes Unlimited has stepped into the void. In 2020, the organization started its first softball season, and Cat Osterman was the individual champion. Last year, the league signed World Series star Odicci Alexander — the breakout Black star from underdog James Madison. After the season, the league signed players to its first two-year deals.

But there was a gap between the end of the College World Series and the start of the Athletes Unlimited season.

This year, there’s an additional two-week Athletes Unlimited season, AUX, starting Monday at San Diego State. There are three teams and 42 players who compete for an individual title. Among the competitors are Aleshia Ocasio — last year’s Athletes Unlimited Champion — and Georgina Corrick, a rookie who was a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist at South Florida this past season.

Athletes Unlimited vice president Cheri Kempf said ESPN agreed that the time was right to offer something more.

“That’s really going to be the perfect thing to satisfy the excitement that is whipped up by the Women’s College World Series,” she said.

After AUX, the third Athletes Unlimited championship season will run from July 29 to Aug. 28, returning to the Chicago area at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill.

The other league, WPF, has started up in conjunction with USA Softball, the USSSA and Smash It Sports.

The league will begin exhibition play Tuesday between its two teams, the USSSA Pride and the Smash It Sports Vipers. They will travel throughout the United States, with the season concluding Aug. 6.

The goal is to use the exhibition-style summer slate to gain more information to decide how to proceed after this year.

Both leagues are important from a developmental standpoint, USA Softball executive director Craig Cress said.

In the U.S.' gold-medal Olympic loss to Japan last year, the Japanese players — who compete in long-standing competitive leagues that put limits on the number of American participants — were better prepared for some of the tough moments, he said.

“That’s what we need the professional leagues to provide is that high-level performance opportunity to where when it’s tense and they’re put in those positions, that they become accustomed to it,” Cress said. “Then it becomes the norm, not the abnormal. And the more reps you can get, the better off you are. So I think that it also gives us the chance to look at players’ body of work, their makeup, what they do over a long period of time.”

Texas catcher Mary Iakopo, who also was drafted by both leagues this year and is on the Vipers roster, said it gives her a lot to look forward to.

“I think right now, I’m just grateful that we even have this opportunity, for those that came before us and those that are still doing it that we can learn from,” she said. “It’s just a really cool thing for our sport, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like 10 years from now.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Holmgren visits with Magic, as No. 1 pick intrigue builds

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was wrapping up a multiday visit Friday with the Orlando Magic, who hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA draft. A person with knowledge of Holmgren’s visit said meetings, interviews and a dinner with team officials were all part of the process during his time with Orlando. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither side publicly revealed specifics about the visit.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando snubbed in bid to host 2026 World Cup games

NEW YORK — On Thursday, FIFA revealed the 16 host sites in North America selected to help host the 2026 World Cup games. Orlando's Camping World Stadium was in the running, but the City Beautiful was left out of the mix. The announcement was made from New York as...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

All of the Juneteenth events in Orlando that we know about

This Juneteenth weekend, Orlando will celebrate Black liberation via a series of outdoor parties, historical retrospectives, concerts and get-togethers. From Orlando to Winter Park all the way out to Kissimmee and Longwood, there are celebrations nearby wherever you are. Black Friday Orlando: Scavenger Hunt+ City Skip Day. From June 17th...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Democrat Khalid Muneer jumps into CD 10 contest

The former banker intends to press economic issues in the crowded Democratic field. Democrat Khalid Muneer, a real estate broker and prominent Orlando civic activist, is joining the crowded field of Democrats running in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in Orange County. Muneer is joining the race to push economic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
fox35orlando.com

2 Orlando resorts hosting career fair hiring event

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World. Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Haitian Consulate Comments on missing Special Olympics athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Haitian consulate offered their perspective Monday for the first time since seven of their Special Olympics delegates went missing. Six disappeared last week, and the seventh was last seen at Disney this Saturday. Herwill Gaspar, the Consul of the Consulate of Haiti in Orlando, says...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Chamberlain
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Patty Gasso
Person
Cat Osterman
orangeobserver.com

Lakefront estate tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from June 4 to 10

A lakefront estate topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from June 4 to 10. The home at 9226 Charles E. Limpus Road, Orlando, sold June 6, for $4 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 6,350 square feet of living area. DR. PHILLIPS. CONDOMINIUMS AT...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

Karen Dyer, the trial lawyer and former wife of long-serving Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Dyer announced her death with a heartfelt remembrance shared to Twitter, in which he called his ex-wife "one of the top trial lawyers in the country" and commended her work both in the courtroom and as a mother to their two sons.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#Softball Player#Ncaa Division
click orlando

‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Next month, Orlando’s first and only “full liquor dog park & sports bar” is set to become reality with the opening of Pups Pub in downtown. The couple behind the project — Alex Wright, AKA “The Dogfather,” and Sheila Suhar, chief of business development — aim to open the Orlando location on July 1, according to their website.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Video shows woman go on racist rant toward Asian-American staff at Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — The staff at King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando say a female customer directed racial slurs at the manager after being denied a refund for a meal on Monday. On a cellphone video recorded by manager Kristen Nguyen, you hear the female customer say, "You're a Chinese [expletive]. You want me to spell it for you? You're a Chinese [expletive]. That's what you are."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
fox35orlando.com

New restaurant opening in O-Town West in Orlando: World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new bar and kitchen restaurant is opening this Saturday in O-Town West neighborhood. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, the original purveyor of the craft beer experience, is opening its new restaurant located in Orlando, Florida. The area filled with vibrant shopping centers and dining experiences...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida woman wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County woman recently claimed a top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Kimberly Elbers, 58, of Leesburg, bought her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 717 North 14th Street. The grocery store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
LEESBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Orange County Commissioner Ted Edwards enters CD 7 contest

Edwards joins seven other Republicans who have qualified for the CD 7 ballot. Former Orange County Commissioner Ted Edwards has filed to run in the crowded Republican field for Florida’s 7th Congressional District. Edwards, a real estate lawyer from Winter Park, filed and qualified for the ballot Wednesday, becoming...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy