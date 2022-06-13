Local official named part of national inflation-fighting board

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- A government official from the Valley has been recognized by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Columbiana County Port Authority Executive Director/CEO Penny Traina was named one of 25 new members of the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC).

The duty of the committee is to advise the Buttigieg on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration website.

“These new members will help us deliver the maritime investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, fighting inflation and reducing delays for the American people,” Buttigieg said.

Traina served on the board of directors for the Port Authority from 2012-2015 and she was elected CEO in 2016. Over the course of her 18 year career she was also a Columbiana County Commissioner and the CFO of Wellsville Local School District.

The committee meetings will be held in Washington D.C. Traina said that the first meeting will be held virtually at the end of the month.

