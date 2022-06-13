ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Local official named part of national inflation-fighting board

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucR7w_0g9RY3su00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- A government official from the Valley has been recognized by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Columbiana County Port Authority Executive Director/CEO Penny Traina was named one of 25 new members of the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC).

Police announce charges in Liberty shooting

The duty of the committee is to advise the Buttigieg on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration website.

“These new members will help us deliver the maritime investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, fighting inflation and reducing delays for the American people,” Buttigieg said.

Nine local football teams changing divisions this fall: OHSAA divisional breakdowns released

Traina served on the board of directors for the Port Authority from 2012-2015 and she was elected CEO in 2016. Over the course of her 18 year career she was also a Columbiana County Commissioner and the CFO of Wellsville Local School District.

The committee meetings will be held in Washington D.C. Traina said that the first meeting will be held virtually at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Trustees push for unified 911 system

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Even before Thursday's Commissioners' meeting started, Mahoning County's sheriff and Poland Trustee Eric Ungaro were out in the hallway discussing the township's recent problems with 911.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem approves ordinance to enforce tobacco laws for city vendors

Salem City Health District is not just blowing smoke with its latest city ordinance to give the city the power to now enforce laws that prevent minors from purchasing any tobacco products. While it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products in Ohio by...
SALEM, OH
WKBN

Youngstown committee hears updates on plan for 20 Federal Place

(WKBN) – The Youngstown Community Planning and Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the revitalization project of 20 Federal Place. The committee heard from Jim Ambrose and Eric Booth of the Desmone Architects about updates on the proposed plans for the downtown building. Two of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Washington State
Columbiana County, OH
Sports
City
Wellsville, OH
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Columbiana County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Infrastructure#U S Transportation#American#The Port Authority#Cfo#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Crews work to restore power in Trumbull County, Mercer County

First Energy estimates it could be noon Friday before power is restored to 243 homes and businesses in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. As of 5:30 a.m., that's how many outages were still being reported from Thursday's stormy weather. In Trumbull County 200 outages remained, with most of those in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Struthers mayor discusses new major project

Part of the old Coke Plant of Youngstown Sheet and Tube land is now the Cene Park baseball fields and the rest of it will soon become a major Struthers project with a new city hall, community center, and an outdoor track.
STRUTHERS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFMJ.com

Most power restored in Valley as heat rages on

Mahoning Valley residents are feeling the heat Wednesday as thousands have lost electric power in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. 8:30 p.m.: Power has shut back off for a great deal of Boardman residents with 578 out of Mahoning County's total of 640 outages being in Boardman. 42 outages have also been reported in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy