This month’s feature home proves the point that sometimes mid-life has little, if anything, to do with downsizing at all. As popular a trend as it has been for some, for others, like Angie and Frank Ferrogine of Annapolis, life isn’t really a beach unless your 10 grandchildren and four grown children have the space to enjoy quality family time while they’re at the shore.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO