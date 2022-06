ANNAPOLIS, MD – The City of Annapolis, Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, is pleased to announce the conveyance of a $10,000 grant directly to the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) so that their community pool, in the neighborhood of Harbour House, can open and be operational for families this summer. The funding comes from Atlas Restaurant Group, who will be opening their newest restaurant, Choptank, on Compromise Street in early July 2022.

