A conservation group says that the operations of a dam along the Union River in downtown Ellsworth caused the death of thousands of fish earlier this month. The Downeast Salmon Federation released videos on Wednesday showing what it says are thousands of dead adult river herring, or alewives, along the water and banks immediately downstream of the Ellsworth Dam, which is operated by Brookfield Renewable. Brett Ciccotelli, the restoration and engagement coordinator with the federation, blames this kill on fish likely finding their way through broken wooden flashboards on top of the dam, which have since been repaired.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO