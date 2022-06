Proceeds from the new collection will support numerous charities around the world. For Sabrina and Idris Elba’s latest fashion play, they teamed up with Christian Louboutin to co-design a footwear collection that honors their family origins and African culture. This collection marks the second release designed under the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” initiative, which initially launched in June 2021 as a response to systematic racism and social injustice around the globe. Together, they created a dedicated capsule collection from which 100% of the proceeds from sales were donated to five organizations supporting social equality across the world – the first collection raised over a million dollars.

