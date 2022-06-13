ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County's COVID cases up 9%; North Carolina cases fall 3.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
North Carolina reported 26,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.6% from the previous week. The previous week had 27,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.55% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University data reported incorrect death totals for some North Carolina counties in the May 30 report, figures that were revised later that week.

Gaston County reported 450 cases and 11 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 413 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 67,535 cases and 863 deaths.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 49 counties, with the best declines in Wake County, with 4,879 cases from 5,266 a week earlier; in Guilford County, with 1,300 cases from 1,533; and in Forsyth County, with 1,018 cases from 1,193.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mitchell County with 541 cases per 100,000 per week; Swain County with 498; and Wake County with 439. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wake County, with 4,879 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 2,875 cases; and Durham County, with 1,348. Weekly case counts rose in 48 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cabarrus, Durham and Pitt counties.

In North Carolina, 434 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 16 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,799,515 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 25,094 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,692
  • The week before that: 1,706
  • Four weeks ago: 1,347

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

