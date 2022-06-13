ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Times News

One-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Crawford County

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

A one-year-old child died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle outside a Crawford County home, according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release.

The death was ruled an accident by the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

Police said a 2018 Ram 2500 ran over the child in the driveway of a Sparta Township residence at 39515 State Highway 77. State Troopers from Corry responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and were later joined by emergency medical services who attempted life-saving measures.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and was positively identified by the mother, according to the release.

Police said they interviewed the three occupants of the vehicle at the scene and determined there were no signs of deception or foul play. The driver was also deemed coherent and not impaired, according to the release.

The Crawford County coroner was called to the scene and determined the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma. The coroner relayed to police he would be listing the death as "accidental," the release states.

State Police would not identify the gender of the child or whether the child lived at the Sparta Township home. Police also declined to comment on whether the child was related to the vehicle occupants.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: One-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Crawford County

Comments / 6

Harleygirl
3d ago

This is absolutely horrible! I couldn't even imagine the pain in their hearts! God Bless the victim, driver, and the family. They are all in our thoughts and prayers 🕊 ❤️

Reply
7
Judy Yallum Leech
3d ago

In My Thoughts And Prayers. In Jesus Name Amen 🙏. My Heart Dis Breaking For You 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
