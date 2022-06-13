ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Braintree School Committee transfers $5 million from budget for building upkeep

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
BRAINTREE – The school committee has approved transferring $5 million from  its budget to help fund the new central maintenance department.

The vote, taken at a recent school committee meeting, will reduce the school budget from $75.6 million to $70.6 million. The transfer does not increase the $180 million budget approved by the town council last week for the 12 months beginning July 1.

The school committee last month  approved the creation of the centralized maintenance department, combining staffs that work for the schools and on the municipal side into a single operation under the town's public works department with between 65 and 70 employees. The town council approved the consolidation in December.

The consolidation was proposed by Mayor Charles Kokoros as a way to improve the condition of school and municipal buildings and to save money by having tradespeople on the town payroll doing the work rather than hiring someone from outside.

Before the transfer, the 2022-23 school budget represented an increase of $615,000 – less than 1% – over current funding. It included $2.2 million in one-time state and federal money.

School committee member Kathleen Tuffy asked Kokoros if the town had applied for any of the federal COVID-19 money  administered by Norfolk County.

The mayor replied the town has sought $2.7 million in federal money: $1.1 million for police-related expenses and $1.65 million to reimburse some school expenses, including technology, salaries, nurses, guidance counselors, behaviorists and psychologists.

"This is reimbursement for money we have already spent," and could free up money for future use, Kokoros said.

Tuffy was one of three school committee members who voted against the 2022-23 school budget, saying it doesn't meet the needs of students  trying to make up the academic losses of the pandemic.

She said while elementary class sizes are the lowest they have been in years, "We have seen some essential programs eliminated in recent years," especially at the middle and high school levels.

Given the town's tight finances, Tuffy said "the schools seem to be bearing the burden more than other departments."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree School Committee transfers $5 million from budget for building upkeep

