Oregon State

Coronavirus update: Marion County COVID cases up 13%; Oregon cases surge 16.4%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oregon in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.4% as 10,934 cases were reported. The previous week had 9,390 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.45% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 713 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 631 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 73,456 cases and 732 deaths.

Vaccines for children: FDA advisers to review, likely recommend COVID-19 vaccines for young children this week

Polk County reported 214 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 178 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 16,598 cases and 135 deaths.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wheeler County with 450 cases per 100,000 per week; Grant County with 389; and Hood River County with 355. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,535 cases; Washington County, with 1,882 cases; and Lane County, with 989. Weekly case counts rose in 33 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Multnomah, Washington and Jackson counties.

Across Oregon, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Wasco County, with 64 cases from 81 a week earlier; in Harney County, with 7 cases from 12; and in Baker County, with 13 cases from 16.

In Oregon, 36 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 46 people were reported dead.

A total of 781,127 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,693 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 829
  • The week before that: 790
  • Four weeks ago: 704

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Coronavirus update: Marion County COVID cases up 13%; Oregon cases surge 16.4%

Comments / 4

