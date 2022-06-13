TV's Best Bets

Tuesday, June 14

“Mayans M.C.” season finale, 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 11:43 p.m. and 1:27 a.m. A passionate season concludes fiercely. Last week Galindo returned, showed a warehouse filled with heroin and asked the bikers to be his dealers. Now EZ faces that … and a murder attempt … and a former prison colleague who knows his secrets Galindo’s wife, on the run, learns her son has been kidnapped and her sister has been killed. There’s much more, in a great episode that starts with Coco’s funeral and ends with a jolt — and a mystery for next year.

“MasterChef Junior,” 9 p.m., Fox. In a late switch, Fox has moved the show to Tuesdays for its semi-finals (tonight) and finals (next week). For now, three kids remain — Grayson Price, 11; Liya Chu, 10; and Ivy Childs, 8. Tonight, after a surprise visit from their loved ones, they make dishes inspired by their families.

“All Rise,” 8 p.m., Oprah Winfrey Network, rerunning at 11. Last week’s season opener (rerunning at 7 and 10 p.m. today) followed a familiar pattern for the show — interesting characters, but a so-so court case. Tonight, that’s more extreme: The case itself — a hockey star charged with domestic abuse — is clumsy, but there are key moments for the prosecutor … and the defense firm … and for Ness, the firm’s ultra-smart (and ultra-confident) assistant. Also, Emily Lopez is back, hoping to add some new depth to defense work.

“Tom Swift,” 9 p.m., CW. Sure, it was fun when MacGyver could invent something using, maybe, gum and shoelaces and sunglasses. It probably was good a century ago, when the original Tom Swift was dabbling in inventions. But this version of Tom is tech-heavy. He invented a ship to take his dad to Saturn, now tries new steps after it was sabotaged. Lots of techno-babble makes this all feel distant. Tonight, Tom tries to save his dad while salvaging a big night fo his family’s company.

ALSO: At 9 p.m., most PBS stations (check local listings) have an “American Masters” that jumps between Brian Wilson past and present. In the past was a music genius, lavishly praised by Bruce Springsteen, Elton John (“he had an orchestra in his head”) and more. The present is a guy, 79, who never completely shed his fears and social anxiety. The old parts are joyful, punctuated with great music; the new ones are slow and somber, but deeply human.

