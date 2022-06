(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH- After moving the show, from Swanton High School, discussions began with Faith Lutheran to allow use of a portion of their property for the show. The Village understands Faith Lutheran’s reasons for allowing only a certain portion of their property for use. As time went on, it became apparent that said location permitted for use would not work to shoot off the existing show.

SWANTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO