ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Rap Sh!t’: Issa Rae Comedy At HBO Max Reveals Premiere Date And Teaser Trailer

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTCpL_0g9RUiMo00

Click here to read the full article.

Insecure alum Issa Rae is taking audiences to Miami on July 21 with the release of her latest comedy series Rap Sh!t on HBO Max . A teaser trailer dropped on Monday and can be viewed above.

The series follows Shawna ( Aida Osman ) and Mia ( KaMillion ), two estranged high school friends from the 305 who reunite to form a rap group.

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Shawna and Mia lean into the magic and mayhem that Miami is famously known for as they party hard and work even harder to stand out in the music industry. The Magic City has everything they need to not just succeed but thrive in the city that never sleeps — home of Pitbull, strong Cuban coffee and nightclubs with 24-hour liquor licenses. They just have to want it bad enough.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HooRae, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HooRae. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the trailer in full above.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Pitbull
Deadline

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Star In New Comedy For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has set an all-star ensemble for its new untitled romcom as sources tell Deadline Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in the pic, with Behind The Candelabra writer Richard LaGravenese directing. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. The film was recently...
NFL
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Magic And Mayhem#Rap Group#Cuban
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – Andie MacDowell’s Powerhouse Performance is ‘Maid’ for the Emmys

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Patterson Apologizes After Backlash: “I Absolutely Do Not Believe That Racism Is Practiced Against White Writers”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...
NFL
Deadline

Inbar Lavi, Jake McLaughlin, Ray Panthaki & Shaun Sipos To Star In Indie Thriller ‘Black Diamond’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Jake McLaughlin (Black Bird), Ray Panthaki (The Serpent Queen) and Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) have signed on to star in the indie thriller Black Diamond, from writer-director Judd Bloch. The film centers on a young woman who would appear to be living an idyllic life with her hedge funder boyfriend atop a ski mountain in Telluride. But a late afternoon misstep with a local cowboy handyman shatters that life and turns it into a deadly triangle of lust, obsession and murder. Warner Davis and Todd Friedman are producing for Hemlock Circle...
NFL
Deadline

HBO Max Orders ‘Scavengers Reign’ To Series; Adult Animated Sci-Fi To Premiere In 2023

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max has ordered the adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign to series. Set to premiere next year, the series is co-created and executive produced by animators, writers, and directors Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner. It’s from Titmouse and will be unveiled at the Annecy Animation Festival. Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued. Benjy Brooke serves as supervising director; executive produced by Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill for Green Street Pictures. More from Deadline'Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical' In The Works For HBO Max & Cartoon NetworkHBO Max/CBC's 'Sort Of' & Channel 4's 'Help' Take Top Prizes At Banff's Rockie Awards Gala'Batman Azteca': HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In MexicoBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreFox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique, Netflix Settle Gender & Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pay For Comedy Special – Update

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 9:45 AM: Mo’Nique and Netflix have settled the lawsuit she filed against the streaming company in 2019 claiming racial and gender bias, Deadline has confirmed. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Read about the case below. UPDATED, July 2, 2020: Subscribers and revenues may be up for Netflix, but a federal  judge has denied the streamer’s second motion to throw out Mo’Nique’s racial and gender bias lawsuit against the now Ted Sarandos co-CEO’d company. The comic and Precious Oscar winner, real name Monique Hicks, says the $500,000 she was first offered by Netflix in...
NFL
Deadline

Joyce Rebeta-Burditt Dies; ‘Diagnosis Murder’ Creator was 83

Click here to read the full article. Joyce Rebeta-Burditt, a bestselling author who went on to create the long-running Dick Van Dyke drama Diagnosis Murder, died in Los Angeles on June 2. She was 83. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebeta-Burditt authored the ground-breaking roman a clef, The Cracker Factor, about a housewife who enters a mental hospital to treat her alcoholism. The 1977 Macmillan book became a New York Times bestseller and was made into a TV movie of the same name starring Natalie Wood. The lead character, Cassie Barrett, was based on Rebeta-Burditt’s early life as a young married raising three small children. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy