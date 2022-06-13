ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster Gets Tatted Up for Real 3D

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the marketing for Thor: Love and Thunder begins to speed up, a newly released 3D poster of the film offers fans a humorous image of the God of Thunder's bicep. The poster, which was posted in a tweet by the official RealD 3D account, depicts a simple yet effective image...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Gorr the God Butcher - the Thor supervillain's history explained

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, finally is revealed in the film's new trailer that debuted May 23. While Gorr the God Butcher isn't a household supervillain name like Lex Luthor, The Joker, Doctor Doom, or Thanos, he is a very well-regarded character from the beginning of a critically-acclaimed Thor run.
MOVIES
Collider

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets Unsettling Motion Poster With an Eerie Audio Track

Warner Bros. Pictures has just tweeted out a trippy new motion poster for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film will tell the story of a woman who starts to uncover terrifying truths involving the organization that her husband works for while living in a community paid for by the company. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. Booksmart writer Katie Silberman penned the script while both Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, who are related to the legendary Dick Van Dyke, are given story by credits.
MOVIES
Collider

MCU: The Biggest Mistake Each Avenger Has Made So Far

Superheroes are great, aren't they? They continually put their lives on the line to save the world from evil and those who want to strip away our freedom. The MCU heroes are no different. They often risk their lives and sometimes even sacrifice themselves for the greater good of the planet.
MOVIES
Collider

Lightyear End-Credits Scenes Explained: Is Zurg Really Vanquished?

Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.After stealing the spotlight from Woody twenty-two years ago in Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear finally gets the spotlight in his own spinoff movie, Lightyear. Chris Evans voices the space ranger in this solo adventure, as he tries to get himself and his crew off a hostile planet. Lightyear also stars Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, and Uzo Aduba.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Russel Crowe
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Chris Pratt
Collider

‘Lightyear’ Ending Explained: Does Buzz Complete the Mission?

Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is an action-packed animated adventure that keeps you rooting for Buzz (Chris Evans) up until the very end. Like the movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy of Toy Story fame, Lightyear delivers a thrilling adventure origin story that follows Buzz, a space ranger, as he navigates his grief over marooning his crew on an unknown planet.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Making Doctor Strange Anyone’s Mentor Is Complete Madness

Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU seems prepared to make Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) a mentor to some of the younger heroes. He fits the Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) shaped hole almost perfectly – they are both rich, arrogant white men who became heroes after a tragedy forced them to look at the mark they were leaving on the world. Heck, they even have eerily similar facial hair. But it takes more than looks and attitude to make someone a good mentor. Influencing the next generation of heroes is no small task, and Strange just isn’t the man for the job right now, nor does it seem like he really wants to be. He hasn’t sought out young heroes to mentor. Instead, the two young heroes he’s worked with so far, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), kind of just fell into his lap. He wasn’t prepared to be a mentor to them, and that has led to them having chaotic and not super fulfilling experiences. The growth these young heroes have isn’t necessarily because of Strange’s help, if anything it’s in spite of it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Reald 3d#Imax#Dolby Cinema
Collider

'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone as a Former Gangster Back on the Job

Even though November is still a while away, Paramount+ wants us to get excited for its upcoming thriller series Tulsa King, which stars action legend Sylvester Stallone. The streamer released a teaser trailer that provides a look into the world we’re about to enter. In the story, Stallone plays a mafia capo who is fresh out of prison after 25 years of incarceration.
MOVIES
Collider

How the Jurassic Park Sequels Defy the Ecology of the Original Film

The endearing spectacle behind Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was that long-extinct prehistoric beasts were brought back to life in a believably naturalistic way. While the 1993 original and its 1997 sequel The Lost World had no shortage of spectacular dino-mayhem, they made it a point to portray the dinosaurs not just as man-eating monsters, but as living breathing animals of the natural world. On top of the time-tested visual effects and convincing performances from Jeff Golblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, what sold the illusion of Velociraptors, T-rexes, Triceratops and Dilophosauruses roaming the Earth once again was that they were depicted to behave like actual animals, speculatively estimated through research on how they would look, move and think, were they still around today.
MOVIES
Collider

Does ‘Lightyear’ Have an End Credits Scene?

Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers. Lightyear, Pixar’s twenty-sixth feature film and the studio’s first spinoff, is finally flying into theaters. Lightyear shows audiences the film that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story franchise. As the film’s opening tells us, this was Andy’s favorite film in 1995, the film that made him want a Buzz Lightyear action figure in the first place—much to the chagrin of a cowboy doll named Woody.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Movies Where the Hero Dies at the End, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Happy endings or feel-good endings in films may not mean that every issue was solved, or that every character received closure. Occasionally, there will be films where supporting or minor characters will die before even making it to the end of the film. Movies such as Hard-Boiled(1992), The Last Samurai(2003),...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Collider

From 'Arrow' to 'The Punisher': 10 Best TV Shows For the Darker Side of Superheroes

Superhero tv shows have grown increasingly popular over the last decade, and in recent years the darker side of the superhero world has helped to heighten that popularity significantly. Whether it be long-running series like Arrow or shorter ones like The Punisher consisting of only a couple of seasons, the more gritty and gory side of heroes and villains only continues to blossom.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Coming-Of-Age Movies And Shows With A Fantasy Twist

The journey from childhood to adulthood has offered boundless inspiration for storytelling. It is one of the few things that transcends social and cultural barriers because everyone has gone through it, and so anybody can relate to it, perhaps not necessarily in the same way, but it is a chapter of life that remains fundamentally universal.
MOVIES
Collider

What Those Fourth-Wall Breaks Add to 'Persuasion' and the World of Jane Austen

Netflix has released the official trailer for their film adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel Persuasion with Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, the middle daughter of a once wealthy nobleman who reunites with her previous fiancé, Captain Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Though they’ve been separated for years, Anne sees his return to her life as a painful reminder of what she lost and a potential second chance at rekindling what they once had. The romantic period drama also stars Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot and Richard E. Grant as Anne’s father.
MOVIES
Collider

The 11 Best Adam Sandler Performances

He may be the actor people love to hate at times, but Adam Sandler has given us some fine performances over the years, both comically and dramatically. In the early days of his career, he became renowned for his dumb, slapstick humor and amassed a large fan base during his years on Saturday Night Live. He landed his first major role as the titular character in Billy Madison, and while the cringe-comedy did not impress critics, it was a huge box office success. Sandler seemed to establish a pattern in the types of movies he starred in in the following years. It was not until 2002 that we saw a different side to him in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love. His career has had its fair share of highs and lows, but with his latest movie Hustle receiving huge critical acclaim, hopefully, Sandler can continue to bring us great performances we know he is capable of.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

10 Showbiz Satires to Watch Before 'Official Competition'

The film industry likes to laugh at itself. Official Competition is a movie in which a bevy of prestigious accolades–including a Palme, a few Goyas and Golden Globes, and the Venice Film Festival’s Silver Lion–gets fed to an industrial-grade metal shredder, which premiered at the actual Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis: That's the Way It Is': The Definitive Story of The King's Comeback

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is the latest musician biopic to hit theaters, but it's hardly the first film to tell the King’s life story. If you’re looking for movies about Elvis Presley, you have no shortage of options at your disposal. Elvis’ life has been depicted in several made-for-television films, biopics, and documentaries. He also had a lengthy film career of his own, starring in musical comedies such as Blue Hawaii, Jailhouse Rock, G.I. Blues, and Love Me Tender among others.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Love, Victor' Needed to Show the After of Victor and Benji's Happy Ending

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the full Season 3 of Love, Victor.Hulu’s Love, Victor has recently come to an end with the series’ third season, effectively ending our time with Victor (Michael Cimino) and the other students at Creekwood. After that excruciating cliffhanger at the end of the second season, Season 3 picks up on the heels of that episode with Victor choosing Benji (George Sear) over Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). But, the drama is far from over for Victor and Benji, as their relationship ends just as quickly as their reunion, giving Victor a chance to explore other options — namely, Nick (Nico Greetham). While goodbyes are always hard, this one is particularly so, as the relationship between Victor and Benji felt so brutally disrespected during this final season. After Victor chooses Benji, he discovers — along with the audience — that Benji is struggling with his alcoholism again. It’s a rude awakening when Victor learns this while sitting in the passenger seat of the car, stopped at a sobriety checkpoint, and the two switch seats, so Benji doesn’t get charged for driving under the influence.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy