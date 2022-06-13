'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster Gets Tatted Up for Real 3D

Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU seems prepared to make Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) a mentor to some of the younger heroes. He fits the Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) shaped hole almost perfectly – they are both rich, arrogant white men who became heroes after a tragedy forced them to look at the mark they were leaving on the world. Heck, they even have eerily similar facial hair. But it takes more than looks and attitude to make someone a good mentor. Influencing the next generation of heroes is no small task, and Strange just isn’t the man for the job right now, nor does it seem like he really wants to be. He hasn’t sought out young heroes to mentor. Instead, the two young heroes he’s worked with so far, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), kind of just fell into his lap. He wasn’t prepared to be a mentor to them, and that has led to them having chaotic and not super fulfilling experiences. The growth these young heroes have isn’t necessarily because of Strange’s help, if anything it’s in spite of it.

