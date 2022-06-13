'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster Gets Tatted Up for Real 3D

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the full Season 3 of Love, Victor.Hulu’s Love, Victor has recently come to an end with the series’ third season, effectively ending our time with Victor (Michael Cimino) and the other students at Creekwood. After that excruciating cliffhanger at the end of the second season, Season 3 picks up on the heels of that episode with Victor choosing Benji (George Sear) over Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). But, the drama is far from over for Victor and Benji, as their relationship ends just as quickly as their reunion, giving Victor a chance to explore other options — namely, Nick (Nico Greetham). While goodbyes are always hard, this one is particularly so, as the relationship between Victor and Benji felt so brutally disrespected during this final season. After Victor chooses Benji, he discovers — along with the audience — that Benji is struggling with his alcoholism again. It’s a rude awakening when Victor learns this while sitting in the passenger seat of the car, stopped at a sobriety checkpoint, and the two switch seats, so Benji doesn’t get charged for driving under the influence.
