ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Sets Release Date With New Images of June and Serena

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has just revealed the release date for the fifth season of its hit dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale. The series will return for its fifth season on September 14, 2022. Also revealed with the release date are several new images from the upcoming season. Season 5 of The...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen to Lead 'Wilderness' for Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman will co-star with The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the streaming service's upcoming original thriller Wilderness. Filming for this twisted new drama romance is set to begin this month across the U.S., Canada and UK., Deadline reports. Based on...
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' to 'Better Call Saul': 8 Successful Backdoor Pilots, Ranked by IMDb

How important is a good first impression? For a television series, its pilot episode is the first episode that viewers see - it's the TV series' first impression and will determine whether viewers will tune in each week to watch a new episode or skip it altogether. Spin-offs such as The Flash (2014 -), and Frasier (1993 - 2004) are shows that are somewhat tied to an existing show but focus on a new set of characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Gets Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Release Dates

It's time to return to Downton Abbey, now from the comfort of your very own home. That's right, Downton Abbey: A New Era is coming to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD next month. The film will be available on those platforms starting July 5, that way you can get all of your 4th of July festivities out of the way before setting out your scones and clotted cream. You will also be able to stream the film on Peacock starting June 24.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Sam Jaeger
Collider

’Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Release Date Delayed

After setting an initial release date for Sept. 22 of this year, the release date for Lionsgate's upcoming comedy-drama film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, has been pushed back from its Sept. 22 release to a new date, April 28, 2023, according to Deadline. The change was met with a recent release date shuffle by the studio, which also set a Dirty Dancing sequel for a 2024 release.
RELIGION
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Equalizer 3' Casts Dakota Fanning Opposite Denzel Washington in Action Sequel

Denzel Washington has been kicking butt and taking names in the Equalizer franchise since the first film crashed onto screens nearly 10 years ago. We’ve been biding our time to find out more news about the actor's return to the franchise, we finally have another huge casting announcement. The cherry on top of the action-packed sundae is that Washington will be joined by his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning. Deadline revealed today that the duo will be joining forces on The Equalizer 3, which will be helmed by the franchise’s original filmmaker, Antoine Fuqua.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Hulu#Gilead
Collider

'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone as a Former Gangster Back on the Job

Even though November is still a while away, Paramount+ wants us to get excited for its upcoming thriller series Tulsa King, which stars action legend Sylvester Stallone. The streamer released a teaser trailer that provides a look into the world we’re about to enter. In the story, Stallone plays a mafia capo who is fresh out of prison after 25 years of incarceration.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Arrow' to 'The Punisher': 10 Best TV Shows For the Darker Side of Superheroes

Superhero tv shows have grown increasingly popular over the last decade, and in recent years the darker side of the superhero world has helped to heighten that popularity significantly. Whether it be long-running series like Arrow or shorter ones like The Punisher consisting of only a couple of seasons, the more gritty and gory side of heroes and villains only continues to blossom.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Riverdale': Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Riverdale. Life is rough on The CW’s Riverdale, that’s for sure. Headed into the final episodes of the sixth season, the gang is facing off against an immortal being — Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) — who seeks to bring about the apocalypse. This is something that Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) has already seen, along with several of Percival’s failed attempts, with her ability to travel backward and forward in time. Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has continued her search into the Trash Bag Killer, who has gotten far too close for comfort over the last several episodes, all while dealing with the unresolved trauma of her father grooming her to become a serial killer as a child. What a world. But, putting aside the world-altering plots and serial killer schemes, one of the most exciting aspects of the new season has been watching Betty and Archie (KJ Apa) give their romance a real chance after waiting years for this to finally come to fruition.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Things To Watch On Disney+ On Juneteenth

Juneteenth has been celebrating African-American culture since the 1800s, but it was in 2021 that it was officially signed into law as a national holiday to be celebrated every June 19th. With this comes a day off work and school in observance, national celebrations, and a lot to watch on Disney+.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Here's Where You Know Anjali Bhimani From

The arrival of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ marks the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the show, many actors finally get their due and the attention they deserve. Leading it all in the titular role is Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani who shines bright as Kamala Khan. But...
MOVIES
Collider

Why Did Emmy Rossum Leave 'Shameless' - And How Was Fiona Written Off?

Though the series ended last year, Showtime’s 11 seasons of Shameless remain beloved. Amongst the crude humor, unhealthy amount of alcohol and general chaos of the show’s many seasons, one cherished staple of Shameless is Emmy Rossum’s Fiona Gallagher. Acting as a mother figure for the troubled Gallagher family, Fiona added a sense of stability and warmth to the show’s vulgar view of the Chicago South Side. Alongside the clan's father, Frank (William H. Macy), Fiona acted as a protagonist for the majority of the series. Though a favorite character to many, Rossum’s character, unfortunately, didn’t see Shameless through to the end, permanently exiting the show at the end of Season 9.
TV SERIES
Collider

Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Trailer

The biopic taking a fictionalized look into the life and career of iconic actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe titled Blonde, has finally got a teaser trailer which showcases Ana de Armas exhibiting an open smile that is uncannily close to the one that the iconic sex symbol from the 1950s and 60s had.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Actors Who Went From Sitcoms To Hallmark Movies

Producing dozens of films a year, Hallmark Channel is known for keeping its movies within its own circle of stars — which is why you can find the Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert in over 30 romance and Countdown to Christmas flicks. But often, the actors you see in these romcoms were once known for sitcoms.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Lightyear’ Ending Explained: Does Buzz Complete the Mission?

Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is an action-packed animated adventure that keeps you rooting for Buzz (Chris Evans) up until the very end. Like the movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy of Toy Story fame, Lightyear delivers a thrilling adventure origin story that follows Buzz, a space ranger, as he navigates his grief over marooning his crew on an unknown planet.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Trailer: "We're Here to Destroy"

"It's time to evolve into the species that we were meant to become." An oddly optimistic statement for the fourth season of the hit HBO series Westworld. After a several-year absence, Westworld is finally coming back for its fourth season on June 26, 2022, and the new trailer provides new details on the reality-bending expectations in the new season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Elvis: That's the Way It Is': The Definitive Story of The King's Comeback

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is the latest musician biopic to hit theaters, but it's hardly the first film to tell the King’s life story. If you’re looking for movies about Elvis Presley, you have no shortage of options at your disposal. Elvis’ life has been depicted in several made-for-television films, biopics, and documentaries. He also had a lengthy film career of his own, starring in musical comedies such as Blue Hawaii, Jailhouse Rock, G.I. Blues, and Love Me Tender among others.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Movies You (Probably) Didn’t Know Were Modern Adaptations of Classic Literature

While some may have previously learned that Baz Luhrmann's 1995's Romeo + Juliet is a Shakespeare adaptation—which isn't a hard guess—or that The Great Gatsby funnily enough also starring Leonardo DiCaprio is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's most treasured piece of literature of the same title, it can come as a surprise that films set in modern times like 10 Things I Hate About You and She's All That are also classic literature to film adaptations.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy