Have you ever noticed that the person with the least amount of knowledge on a subject is often the most confident to blast you with their opinion about it?. This is a well-known experience that can perhaps be explained by the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias whereby people with limited ability in a given field tend to greatly overestimate their own competence. The less ability, the more they tend to overestimate their competence.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO