OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All eight of college baseball’s hottest teams are here and ready to battle for the games top prize, the national championship. Texas A&M flew in on the early side Wednesday and that opened up the afternoon for a practice at Bellevue East High School. The Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows the place well after making several trips here with TCU. This is his first season at Texas A&M and no doubt it is an instant impact.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO