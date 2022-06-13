Kim Kardashian Shares a Peek Inside North West’s 9th Kuromi-Themed Birthday Party: Photos

Kim Kardashian offered a peek into the 9th birthday party of her and Kanye West ’s firstborn, North West , revealing the festivities in an adorable TikTok.

“Kuromi time,” read the caption of a video posted to their shared TikTok account , Kim and North. Kuromi is a character affiliated with the Japanese company Sanrio, also the creators of Hello Kitty.

The clip opens showing an assortment of purple, pink and black balloons as well as a big silver number 9. In the next shot, Kim and North appear in front of a costumed Kuromi as they toss stuffed versions of the character back and forth to one another while giggling. Kim wore a black fitted t-shirt and leggings with black sneakers and sunglasses, while North rocked baggy jeans, sneakers and an oversized shirt.

The rest of the footage shows an excited North and her friend smiling up at the camera, followed by a suitcase filled with Kuromi goods including a notebook, pillow and shirt. While North’s actual birthday falls on June 15, her party took place on June 12.

North, who was born in 2013, has already developed a distinct style and voice of her own . Her mom has even shared that North is her own stylist when it comes to photo shoots, writing on Instagram in March 2022 that North styled herself and her siblings for Kim’s March cover shoot for Vogue.

"She styled the whole thing," Kim revealed at the time. "They were all going to wear black, and she walked out and was like, 'This is so boring. I can't believe this is what we're going to wear. I'm gonna dress everyone.' She went in everyone's closet and picked it all out."

In addition to being a fashion mogul in the making , North is also a budding social butterfly . One of her closest friends is Jessica Simpson ’s daughter Maxwell Johnson , which the “A Public Affair” singer shared during an April interview with Us Weekly .

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica told the publication. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from North’s 9th birthday party.