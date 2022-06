KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dozens of people were displaced after a massive apartment fire in Kalamazoo County Thursday evening. Flames and large plumes of smoke were erupting from Cooper's Landing Apartments in Cooper Charter Township, near Kalamazoo. Cooper Township Fire Chief Terry Emig said flames were coming off a third-floor deck and going into the loft area. Fortunately, Emig said everyone inside the apartment had already escaped. They were not hurt.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO