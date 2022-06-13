ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retailers look to parcel lockers to trim last-mile costs

By Jack Daleo
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the big game of supply chain, the last mile is the fourth quarter. Consider this: Last-mile costs account for over half (53%) of the total cost of shipping, which means the margin for error there is slimmer. It’s crunch time. Make or break. Whatever you want to call it, the...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#The Lockers#Delivery Solutions#Modern Shipper
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy