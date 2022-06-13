Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College provost receives honorary agricultural education pin

ABAC Provost Jerry Baker, left, receives his honorary Ag Ed pin from Andrew Thoron. Special Photo: ABAC/SamiM Photography

TIFTON — Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, received an honorary agricultural education pin at the recent pinning ceremony for graduates of the agricultural education program at ABAC.

“Receiving the honorary agricultural education pin is a capstone of my professional career in agriculture,” Baker said. “During high school, my two ag ed teachers really encouraged me to set high expectations and work hard.

“This honorary pin will remind me of the importance of teachers and especially my ag ed teachers to prepare young people to set goals and then give back to our professions.”

Baker served as dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC for three years before he was selected as the provost and vice president for academic affairs in 2017. He plans to retire from ABAC this year.

“Provost Baker was pivotal in the development and implementation of the vision shared by President (David) Bridges,” Andrew Thoron, head of the Department of Agricultural Education and Communication at ABAC, said. “His work as the dean for the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and as provost enabled our Agricultural Education certification program to achieve accreditation from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

“The Department of Agricultural Education recognizes this drive and guidance in laying the foundation for the success this program has attained.”

A total of 34 ABAC graduates received their bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education at the recent spring commencement ceremony. For the fourth consecutive year, ABAC produced more graduates with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education than any other college or university east of the Mississippi River.

“The pinning ceremony is an event that signifies the student teachers’ completion of a true capstone experience,” Thoron said.

“This event really holds up and recognizes those who have not only achieved a B.S. degree, but also those who went through and completed a certification program as well.”

Thoron said the unique pin symbolizes the integrity and high ideals expressed in the Agricultural Education Teacher’s Creed. The pin was specially designed for bachelor’s degree graduates in agricultural education from ABAC.