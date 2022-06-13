2023 WR Sample chooses Kansas

Kansas basketball brought in the nation’s fourth best recruiting class ahead of the 2022-23 season, signing three McDonald's All-Americans in Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh Jr., as well as four-star power forward Zuby Ejiofor. The group gives the Jayhawks their second top five recruiting class since 2015. The other class ranked in the top five was the 2018 class, which included then-McDonald’s All-Americans Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and David McCormack, along with four-star Ochai Agbaji.
