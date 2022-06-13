ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

2023 WR Sample chooses Kansas

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 wide receiver Jarred Sample has committed...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

 

KSNT News

K-State basketball adds another transfer

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball added another player to their roster on Tuesday. Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills announced his commitment to K-State on social media Tuesday afternoon. Sills becomes the ninth player on K-State’s 2022-23 roster. He averaged 12.6 points per game for Arkansas State last year. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Kansas tabs LSU's Fitzgerald as head baseball coach

(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas has hired Dan Fitzgerald as their next head baseball coach. Fitzgerald spent last season at LSU as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, Fitzgerald spent the last nine seasons as an assistant at Dallas Baptist. In a release, Kansas Director of Athletics...
LAWRENCE, KS
extrainningsoftball.com

Kerry Shaw Out as Kansas City Head Coach

Kansas City and head coach Kerry Shaw are parting ways, the school announced on Tuesday. Shaw spent the last three seasons at the program’s helm, posting a 48-73 overall record during his tenure. The school noted that Shaw’s contract is not being renewed. Previously known as UMKC, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Bill Self Mauls Previewing Next Year

Kansas basketball brought in the nation’s fourth best recruiting class ahead of the 2022-23 season, signing three McDonald's All-Americans in Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh Jr., as well as four-star power forward Zuby Ejiofor. The group gives the Jayhawks their second top five recruiting class since 2015. The other class ranked in the top five was the 2018 class, which included then-McDonald’s All-Americans Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and David McCormack, along with four-star Ochai Agbaji.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU hires new head baseball coach

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk baseball has its new leader, according to multiple reports. KU hired LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald spent just the 2022 season with LSU. In that short time, he put together the country’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to PerfectGame.org. That class includes the most top-100 prospects in […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Rossville boys’ basketball hires local

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Rossville, a “football town” with five state titles in the past seven years, hasn’t had a winning basketball season since 2016. New head coach Brandon McDonnell plans to change that. McDonnell comes from Topeka West under the leadership of legendary Charger coach Rick Bloomquist. “Outside of my dad, Rick Bloomquist is a […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
kcur.org

Where's the wheat, Kansas?

A large-scale drought has taken hold in western Kansas, leaving many wheat farmers with around half of their annual yield. As if a drop in U.S. exports wasn't bad enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a stop to a major world producer of wheat. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter David Condos and western Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke about the consequences of such a shortage.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas Highway Patrol to crack down on expired license plates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In a car crackdown, the Kansas Highway Patrol says they're looking for expired tags. The cost of failing to register your car may start adding up in the state of Kansas. The move follows an announcement from the Missouri Highway Patrol that they would be...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jordan Albright

Teenager Jordan Albright was reported missing on May 27, 2022, in Topeka. Jordan, 16, is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen in the Oakland-area in northeast Topeka. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: May 27, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height: 5’4’’. Weight: 130...
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Kansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

