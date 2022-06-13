ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Magnolia,’ dies at 90

Philip Baker Hall, best remembered as a library investigator on “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.

Hall’s wife, Holly Wolfle Hall, said that he died Sunday in Glendale, California. A cause of death was not released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson sought out Hall for films including “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

Hall famously was cast on “Seinfeld” as Lt. Joe Bookman, a library investigator who comes after Jerry Seinfeld for a years-overdue copy of “Tropic of Cancer.”

Hall was also cast as Richard Nixon in Robert Altman’s 1984 drama “Secret Honor.” He had parts in “The Truman Show,” “The Insider,” “Zodiac,” “Argo” and “Rush Hour,” according to The Associated Press.

Hall is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

