Charlize Theron Finally Speaks Out About Her Doctor Strange 2 and The Boys Cameo Roles

It's been over a month since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first debuted, with the blockbuster film taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into uncharted territory. The film was chock-full of surprises and unique moments amid its multiversal adventure with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), some of which appear to be laying the groundwork for the future of the MCU itself. One of the biggest surprises was the film's incarnation of The Illuminati, which featured cameo appearances of heroes from an alternate universe dubbed Earth-838. Among these cameos was a brief and buzzworthy appearance from Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, portrayed by The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski. Krasinski's appearance in Multiverse of Madness served as the culmination of years of Internet "fancasts" calling for him to play the role — and it might have created a unique dilemma for Reed Richards' role in future MCU projects.

