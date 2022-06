CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners voted against adding $6 million to next year's Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools budget Wednesday. The Board of County Commissioners took a straw vote on the proposed budget, with commissioners voting 7-2 against giving CMS the money. The district is poised to get less than half of the additional money it requested from the county after asking for $40.3 million.

