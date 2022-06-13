ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Last of big cats rescued from Oklahoma animal park with ties to Joe Exotic

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r51AC_0g9RLdhi00

Several big cats were rescued from an Oklahoma animal park associated with Joe Exotic.

Three out-of-state organizations helped rescue four big cats, including two tigers, a lion and a tiger hybrid, from a northeast Oklahoma animal park.

The big cats rescued were the last of the remaining animals at the abandoned park made famous by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” which is currently closed.

The Oakland Zoo, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, California, helped move the big cats.

An elderly and arthritic lion required immediate medical care and went to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

A tiger hybrid in poor condition — with a facial wound and bowed legs — and a tiger went to the Oakland Zoo.

A second tiger went to Lions Tigers & Bears.

“There are major red flags that show these animals were victims of the cub petting industry,” said Bobbi Brink, founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “These cats were declawed and in poor health and living conditions. They were likely bred to be photo props, and once they grew too big and were no longer profitable, they were abandoned.”

The release said the park was shut down by the USDA in 2008 after multiple safety and welfare violations. When opened, the park offered cub petting and photo opportunities to the public.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was resentenced in January for hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin. He originally was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but a federal judge reduced that sentence to 21 years. His attorneys have filed for a new trial.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
TODAY.com

Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds. And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention. There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it...
AMARILLO, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in Florida

The first time you see an alligator in person, whether at a zoo or basking in the sun on the banks of a river at your local park (depending on your location of course), you may be surprised by how big they really are. The average full-grown male American alligator is between 10-15 feet long and weighs 500-1000 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Joe Exotic
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Park#Big Cat#The Oakland Zoo#Lions Tigers Bears#Usda
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Saves Cat From Fox!

When a wild fox was caught stalking Buster the cat in the neighborhood, it was Roxie the miniature labradoodle to the rescue!. The fox was desperately hungry, otherwise it would probably not have tried to get the cat with people around. AdamC3046 (on YouTube) explained that several people were on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo

June 13 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said a dog was safely rescued after being spotted running loose inside the gorilla exhibit. Zoo visitors captured video Sunday when the dog was spotting running around the gorilla exhibit with one of the large primates chasing after the canine.
SAN DIEGO, CA
madlyodd.com

Unapologetically goofy Belgian Malinois fails service dog school

A dog training school, known as Double H Canine Academy, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a place that trains unrestrained pets. Here the trainers do their best to turn the little pets into fantastic service dogs. However, one of their trainees, a goofy Belgian Malinois, Ryker, managed to fail the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy