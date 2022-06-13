ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Former Roosevelt star Patton commits to Iowa State

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program landed a 2023 in-state commitment from Jamison Patton on Monday....

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Myles Norwood commits to Iowa State over Alabama, Kentucky & others

Iowa State beat out Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana and others in a recruiting battle Wednesday night, in what has been a stout summer on the trail for the program. Iowa Western cornerback Myles Norwood announced over social media that he would be playing college football in Ames this fall. “Really, Alabama...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State among ’24 in-state ATH Titus Cram’s top schools

It’s early in the recruiting process for Bondurant-Farrar’s Titus Cram, a running back & safety recruit in the class of 2024. However, the young talent has already garnered the eyes of almost every Power 5 school in the Midwest. With offers to both Iowa schools, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin,...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host four-star Georgia guard on an official visit next week

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger yells during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State will reportedly...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ankeny, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Kooper Ebel commits to Iowa State football, USD women's basketball set to play in Greece

HARTLEY, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School junior Kooper Ebel announced Monday on social media that he has committed to play for Iowa State's football program following his senior season. With Ebel's commitment, the Cyclones landed their fifth in-state recruit among the 2023 class. Ebel led the Hawks in total...
HARTLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#American Football#College Football
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fact Check: Is Axne attack against Zach Nunn factual?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axneunleashed an attack ad on her opponent Republican Zach Nunn Tuesday. But is the ad factual? KCCI’s Chief Investigative Reporter James Stratton broke it down after looking through federal election filings and statehouse records.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Axne campaign ad attacks Zach Nunn over Adventureland death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The gloves have come off in the race to represent Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axne, is pulling no punches when it comes to her opponent Republican Zach Nunn. Axne's first 2022 cycle campaign ad started airing Tuesday morning. The ad essentially...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Cory Strait, 48, Ames

Christ Community Church, 5501 George Washington Carver Ave. Notes:Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy