Dickinson, TX

Missouri adds 2023 commit

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columbia) -- The Missouri football program received a commitment from 2023...

www.kmaland.com

Ozark Sports Zone

Show-Me Showdown Leaving Springfield

Columbia, Mo.- At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Board of Directors discussed a number of proposals submitted by entities hoping to host championships in the sports of Basketball, Cross Country, Volleyball, Wrestling and activity of Music. The Board approved the proposal submitted by...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Scratchers ticket leads Missouri woman to $1 million prize

FULTON, Mo. – A lucky scratch in mid-Missouri leads one woman to a $1 million lottery prize. The Missouri Lottery says a woman uncovered a $1 million prize on a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at a FastLane gas station in Fulton.
FULTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Three local teens compete in state pageant

Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant. Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
MEXICO, MO
maconhomepress.com

Columbia girl chosen as National Model-with local ties

Bria Malone, a nine-year-old from Columbia, MO, was sought out by national designer, Rachel Allan to model for her Fall 2022 Perfect Angel Line. Bria initially went to Houston, Texas, home of the Rachel Allan headquarters, where she had a full day of hair and makeup before both photo and video shoots.
COLUMBIA, MO
Person
Marquis Johnson
939theeagle.com

Zimmer Radio receives 11 first-place awards at Missouri Broadcasters Association

Zimmer Radio’s Group’s mid-Missouri radio stations in Columbia and Jefferson City earned 17 awards at this weekend’s Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) convention in Lake Ozark, including 11 first-place awards in the medium market. 939 the Eagle earned two first-place awards: Brian Hauswirth won for breaking news coverage...
#American Football#College Football#Tigers
939theeagle.com

Hearing set for next week in high-profile Columbia murder case

A Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body in an apartment dumpster will be in court next week for a hearing. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. They lived on Amelia, south of the Business Loop. Columbia Police found Megan’s remains in 2019, after searching the city’s 100-acre landfill for days.
COLUMBIA, MO
honestcolumnist.com

Buy and Bust: When Private Equity Comes for Rural Hospitals

MEXICO, Mo. — When the new corporate owners of two rural hospitals suddenly announced they would stop admitting patients one Friday in March, Kayla Schudel, a nurse, stood resolute in the nearly empty lobby of Audrain Community Hospital: “You’ll be seen; the ER is open.”. The hospital...
MEXICO, MO
morgancountypress.com

Ivy Bend News 06-16-22

Just as in years past, we zoomed right through what could have been a very lovely spring, and went right into summer. The Summer Solstice is June 21, which is the astronomical beginning of summer and the longest day of the year. The temperatures could have increased gradually until then, but no, not here. We live around the lake for a reason so grab the sunscreen and head out for a swim.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Boone Electric asking customers to conserve energy

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative is warning its members in six mid-Missouri counties that energy supplies could be tight today (Thursday) and tomorrow, and they’re asking members to conserve energy both days. Boone Electric is citing information from Associated Electric Cooperative, their power supplier. The cooperative notes we’ve seen an...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google, the population in 2020 was only 155 people. That's pretty small.
MISSOURI STATE

