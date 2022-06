Gilbert’s Veterans Advisory Board has reorganized itself, moving from three task forces to three "pillars," its outgoing chairman said. Advisory Board Chair Les Presmyk spoke at the Gilbert Town Council meeting on June 14 to provide a thorough update on what the board has accomplished since its founding in 2020 under the guidance of council. Today, the growing group works to support veterans, service members and their families in the town of Gilbert.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO